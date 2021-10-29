 Skip to content

Pavlov VR update for 29 October 2021

Update 27 - Hotfix 2

Update 27 - Hotfix 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix addresses minor bugs with the Buy Menu, TTT, and Hidden.

Patch Notes

-Fixed WW2TDM player skins

-Fixed adrenaline shot player speed

-Fixed issues with buy menu being unable to close

-Added infection mode (for community servers only)

-Updated various buy menu icons

-Updated WW2TDM to use faction based buy wheel (similar to KOTH)

-Updated TTT jester role will be assigned less frequently

-Updated TTT jester can no longer hold grenades or knives

-Reduced the frequency of the hidden soldiers bandage voice line

