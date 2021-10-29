Update 27 - Hotfix 2

This hotfix addresses minor bugs with the Buy Menu, TTT, and Hidden.
Patch Notes
-Fixed WW2TDM player skins
-Fixed adrenaline shot player speed
-Fixed issues with buy menu being unable to close
-Added infection mode (for community servers only)
-Updated various buy menu icons
-Updated WW2TDM to use faction based buy wheel (similar to KOTH)
-Updated TTT jester role will be assigned less frequently
-Updated TTT jester can no longer hold grenades or knives
-Reduced the frequency of the hidden soldiers bandage voice line
