Fright Night Sex Fest update for 29 October 2021

Night of the Giving Head!

This Halloween, we have a special ‘release’ for you, if you know what I mean…

We have a new major update, which includes a super looooong requested feature:

The Money Shot!

As you pleasure the girls, you will see an intensity meter for each of the characters. Each position will either increase or decrease the intensity meter, based on the girl’s preferences and the correct timing of the position. Try not to jump around too much, but also….. Don’t be too boring!

In addition to that, we’ve included many other improvements, such as animation, shaders, lighting, etc. All to better help with the process of spreading your joy onto the girl’s faces this Halloween.

So go ahead and start hacking ‘n splooging. After all…. It’s once again the Night of the Giving Head!

