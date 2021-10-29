 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Sphere: Flying Cities update for 29 October 2021

Sphere - Flying Cities Early Access: Third Patch (v.0.1.5) has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 7620897 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Commanders,

Today we’re releasing another small patch with some much-requested tweaks, quality-of-life improvements, and a splash screen to assist new and returning players.

We’re currently working hard on our first big-content update, so please stay tuned for more big and small updates soon!

Additions
  • New Splash Screen at game start that explains the most important controls and mechanics
  • The info-ticker in the top left of the screen now displays even more useful information
Tweaks
  • Changed elements conversion rates to 1:16, 1:12, 1:8, 1:4
  • Increased energy consumption of repair station from 5 to 30
  • Increased workers needed for construction station from 1 to 2
  • Halved the water output of the Hydro Tree

Please keep the feedback coming and help us improving our Sphere - Flying Cities even more.

Have a suggestion or want to see what other players think?

Please visit our Community-Suggestion-Board: https://sphere-flying-cities.nolt.io/ to help shaping the future of Sphere!

And, as always, thank you for flying with us!

Your Teams of

Hexagon Sphere Games & Assemble Entertainment

Changed files in this update

"Sphere: Flying Cities"-InternalTesting Depot 1273222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.