Sphere - Flying Cities Early Access: Third Patch (v.0.1.5) has been released

Commanders,
Today we’re releasing another small patch with some much-requested tweaks, quality-of-life improvements, and a splash screen to assist new and returning players.
We’re currently working hard on our first big-content update, so please stay tuned for more big and small updates soon!
Additions
- New Splash Screen at game start that explains the most important controls and mechanics
- The info-ticker in the top left of the screen now displays even more useful information
Tweaks
- Changed elements conversion rates to 1:16, 1:12, 1:8, 1:4
- Increased energy consumption of repair station from 5 to 30
- Increased workers needed for construction station from 1 to 2
- Halved the water output of the Hydro Tree
Please keep the feedback coming and help us improving our Sphere - Flying Cities even more.
Have a suggestion or want to see what other players think?
Please visit our Community-Suggestion-Board: https://sphere-flying-cities.nolt.io/ to help shaping the future of Sphere!
And, as always, thank you for flying with us!
Your Teams of
Hexagon Sphere Games & Assemble Entertainment
Changed files in this update