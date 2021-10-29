Sphere - Flying Cities Early Access: Third Patch (v.0.1.5) has been released

Commanders,

Today we’re releasing another small patch with some much-requested tweaks, quality-of-life improvements, and a splash screen to assist new and returning players.

We’re currently working hard on our first big-content update, so please stay tuned for more big and small updates soon!

Additions

New Splash Screen at game start that explains the most important controls and mechanics

The info-ticker in the top left of the screen now displays even more useful information

Tweaks

Changed elements conversion rates to 1:16, 1:12, 1:8, 1:4

Increased energy consumption of repair station from 5 to 30

Increased workers needed for construction station from 1 to 2

Halved the water output of the Hydro Tree

Please keep the feedback coming and help us improving our Sphere - Flying Cities even more.

Have a suggestion or want to see what other players think?

Please visit our Community-Suggestion-Board: https://sphere-flying-cities.nolt.io/ to help shaping the future of Sphere!

And, as always, thank you for flying with us!

Your Teams of

Hexagon Sphere Games & Assemble Entertainment