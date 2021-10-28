 Skip to content

100% Orange Juice update for 28 October 2021

Decorate for Halloween in the new Tricked Out Event!

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Version 3.9.2 - Princess's Privilege - is now live with several new features!

Tricked Out

The new Halloween event, Tricked Out, is now live until the end of November 28!

Collect Decorations in any game mode to progress in the event and receive festive rewards!

Event ending illustration is by Tsukino.

New Air Strike animation!



Fernet's hyper, Air Strike, has been updated with a new animation!



You can now use the new name search feature on the Character Select screen, highlighting any partial matches to your text input!

Better Block Support for Lobbies!

If you block a player on Steam, you will no longer see their lobbies on the lobby list, and they will not be able to join lobbies you host.

Changed files in this update

