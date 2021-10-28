1.1.0 Hotfix Patch notes

Balance Changes

Legends

Edith

Nails start charge dmg increased from 15 to 20

Nails max charge dmg increased from 70 to 75

Pounce RMB alt fire attack dmg increased from 4 to 7

Base stamina regeneration increased from 1.5 to 2.3

Fear and stamina regeneration radius size around player and ai Edith's increased from 9 to 11 meters

increased Crouch jump height from 9 to 10

Corey

Increased time it takes to reach max sprint speed from 2 to 6 seconds.

Increased travel mode start cooldown from 10 to 30 seconds

Increased Corey's head hit box to make her easier to hit.

Radu

Increased sprint jump stamina cost from 35 to 50

Reduced the height and width of the dagger hit box from .3 to .25.

Increased the Dagger miss cooldown from .5 to 1.5

Fixed an issue that would cause the dagger to perpetually affect your characters movement speed when getting hit by it.

Psycho Phil

Fixed his jump so he can traverse to the same places as the cast can.

increased chainsaw chargers from 125 to 200

decreased reload speed from 4 seconds to 2 seconds.

increased chainsaw damage from 6 damager per hit to 7 damager per hit.

Killer Keith

Fixed his jump so he can traverse to the same places as the cast can.

Punkie

Increased sprint jump height from 13 to 14

Punkie (Human)

You can now use Ambush while sprinting.

Reduced weapon switching from 1.5 second to .25 seconds.

Slightly reduced scythe attack range.

Gourd Horde

You can now kill downed players while by holding F on them. (Finisher animation coming soon)

Sprinting no longer requires stamina Stamina

CAST

Finishers

Reduced the fate reward for interrupting a finisher from 500 to 50.

Unarmed

Increased the LMB punch hit box width and height from .1 to .3

Kitchen Knife

Increased both attack hit box width and height from .1 to .3

Switchblade

Increased both attack hit box width and height from .1 to .3

Machete

Increased both attack hit box width and height from .1 to .3

Matriarch

Increased the time from which the matriarch will spawn from 7 to 8 minutes.

Trick or Treat Event

Zombies have new sound effects!

October Map

Effigies

Adjusted magic glyph spawns

Fixed some areas you could get stuck in

Added crouch zone in the windows on old house on the hill.

Adjusted some legend spawns to make it more balanced for the cast

Fixed an issue where you could stuck inside the wells.

Removed floating toilet paper roll in parking lot >_>;

Removed awkward bolt on door in cast spawn.

Removed the ability to grab item through long shack wall beams.

Fixes / Exploits

Fixed Issue where sometimes the wrong cutscene would play at the end of a match.

Fixed an issue where charged attacks could be exploited with travel mode and weapon switch.

Fixed issue where Zombie Ryan skin would prevent her from dying.

Fixed a few grammar and typos.