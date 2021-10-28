Get your Succubus ready for Halloween!

Hello, punishers! We have prepared the Halloween Event for you!
Bewitch enemies with the new stunning outfits and have fun posing in the Halloween-decorated room! There are two new sets of lingerie and two costumes which you can find in the Special Lingerie Shop in the wardrobe room, during the event it will be free, and there is a new room located in the dungeon.
And some bug fixes:
- Bug Fix: Mourning Labyrinth and Balanda Village don't have a boss.
- Bug Fix: There are no rescue missions anymore.
- Bug Fix: Special Lingerie sets show the wrong price.
- Bug Fix: The color picker doesn't work in the skin customization window.
- Bug Fix: In the character customization window, 7 presets from Arwen to Liana are unresponsive when I change their settings.
- Bug Fix: If you remove the companions from the members at the beginning of the battle, minions will not appear either.
Changed files in this update