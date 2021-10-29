October 2021 Playtest Update - Daddy's Nightmare is back!

Hello babies, daddies and brave souls!
Daddy's Nightmare is back
The October 2021 Playtest Update has just been released 🎉 with the new game mode: Daddy's Nightmare 😱. The roles has been reversed, and it's baby's turn to take revenge. Will daddy be able to power up the generators before the baby gets to him?
You can watch a small trailer below - if you dare!
Detailed Patch Notes
Daddy’s Nightmare has returned! Just in time for the spookiest holiday of the year, this reimagined mode gives babies the chance to haunt daddy in his nightmare! Daddy must fill the generator with diesel to get the power back on before the babies take his soul!
- New game mode: Daddy's Nightmare
-
-
Choose this new mode from the rules selection.
-
-
-
Spooky nighttime ambience and and some unique effects are found in this mode
-
-
-
This mode has some unique items:
-
-
-
- The flashlight- light up the darkness
-
-
-
- Daddy wand - For daddies only! Use the power of the wand to knock babies away
-
-
-
- The Evil Box- There’s some kind of glowing green writing on it…
-
-
-
- The Pentababy-Something about that box creates pure evil...
-
-
-
- Invisibility Potion - Drink to turn invisible!
-
-
-
- Bat - Used to beat down daddy
-
- Bone Daddy & Bone Baby have joined the family! These skins are unlocked for all players.
- Fixed a an animation blending issue for the daddy when running outside
- Trumpet: Play beautiful music to distract daddy
- Added a pumpkin item
- Crayons - drawings now “stick” to the objects you draw on
- Garage Door Button - fixed a bug that made the door button unresponsive at times
- Bean Bag - no longer bounces you up when walking past
- Swinging Lamps - now have a “speed limit” to help reduce unexpected physics movement
- Fire Extinguisher - Fixed a bug that prevent the effect from playing on first use
- Small Photo - Fixed a bug that caused the picture to turn white on detection
- Lighter - no longer makes daddy float
- Gas Can now plays the pour sound again
- Power Outlets - Now have randomized locations
- fixed a collider issue that happened after canceling an item drop
- Pool: Fixed a bug that caused some items to float eternally
- fixed some bugs with jumping off the fan and ceiling lights
- Fixed a bug that caused daddy to fly when feeding the baby while crouched
- Lighters and candles can burn gasoline again
- daddies can no longer crawl through secret hallway vents without opening them first
- Players can no longer drop items in vehicles
- Vehicles no longer display duplicate on screen controls
- Fixed a bug that caused menu music to play over end-round music
- Fixed a bug that caused the baby’s cold sound to get trrigged many times
- Music volume defaults to 50
- Disable the UI in-game by pressing the '=' key
- Removed the game mode save feature. We felt this feature over complicated our menus, and removed it for the time being.
- Added a search feature in the item menu
- Added a Daytime/Nighttime option
- Added a rain option
- Fixed a bug that caused lighting to change after making any change to the options
- Fixed an issue with player portraits not rendering correctly
- Now using a “deferred” rendering path. We expect this change to improve performance for most players. Please let us know if you experience any graphical issues after this update.
Changed files in this update