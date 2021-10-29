October 2021 Playtest Update - Daddy's Nightmare is back!

Hello babies, daddies and brave souls!

Daddy's Nightmare is back

The October 2021 Playtest Update has just been released 🎉 with the new game mode: Daddy's Nightmare 😱. The roles has been reversed, and it's baby's turn to take revenge. Will daddy be able to power up the generators before the baby gets to him?

You can watch a small trailer below - if you dare!

YouTube

Detailed Patch Notes

Daddy’s Nightmare has returned! Just in time for the spookiest holiday of the year, this reimagined mode gives babies the chance to haunt daddy in his nightmare! Daddy must fill the generator with diesel to get the power back on before the babies take his soul!

New game mode: Daddy's Nightmare

Choose this new mode from the rules selection.

Spooky nighttime ambience and and some unique effects are found in this mode

This mode has some unique items:

- The flashlight- light up the darkness

- Daddy wand - For daddies only! Use the power of the wand to knock babies away

- The Evil Box- There’s some kind of glowing green writing on it…

- The Pentababy-Something about that box creates pure evil...

- Invisibility Potion - Drink to turn invisible!

- Bat - Used to beat down daddy



Bone Daddy & Bone Baby have joined the family! These skins are unlocked for all players.

Fixed a an animation blending issue for the daddy when running outside

Trumpet: Play beautiful music to distract daddy

Added a pumpkin item

Crayons - drawings now “stick” to the objects you draw on

Garage Door Button - fixed a bug that made the door button unresponsive at times

Bean Bag - no longer bounces you up when walking past

Swinging Lamps - now have a “speed limit” to help reduce unexpected physics movement

Fire Extinguisher - Fixed a bug that prevent the effect from playing on first use

Small Photo - Fixed a bug that caused the picture to turn white on detection

Lighter - no longer makes daddy float

Gas Can now plays the pour sound again

Power Outlets - Now have randomized locations

fixed a collider issue that happened after canceling an item drop

Pool: Fixed a bug that caused some items to float eternally

fixed some bugs with jumping off the fan and ceiling lights

Fixed a bug that caused daddy to fly when feeding the baby while crouched

Lighters and candles can burn gasoline again

daddies can no longer crawl through secret hallway vents without opening them first

Players can no longer drop items in vehicles

Vehicles no longer display duplicate on screen controls

Fixed a bug that caused menu music to play over end-round music

Fixed a bug that caused the baby’s cold sound to get trrigged many times

Music volume defaults to 50

Disable the UI in-game by pressing the '=' key

Removed the game mode save feature. We felt this feature over complicated our menus, and removed it for the time being.

Added a search feature in the item menu

Added a Daytime/Nighttime option

Added a rain option

Fixed a bug that caused lighting to change after making any change to the options

Fixed an issue with player portraits not rendering correctly