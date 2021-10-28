This build has not been seen in a public branch.

For those who don't know, it's the 1 year anniversary of Labyrinthine's release today. Doesn't time fly? To celebrate, we've put together a blog post that shares some development screenshots, memories and a thank you. It also includes sneak peeks of Chapter 5 as well as the Sewer and Manor case file maps.

We're going to be handing out an exclusive cosmetic to everyone who bought the game in the past year as a thank you from us.

As well as that, we're now on sale for the next 3 days as part of steam's Halloween sale. If you have any friends who have been thinking about picking up the game, now would be a good chance!

And finally thank you everyone for supporting us this past year, you guys are all awesome!

Anniversary blog post

https://www.valkogames.com/one-year-anniversary/