October Patch!

Hey everyone! Yeah still updating the game I know. While I was on holiday, got a few bug reports from users so I decided to quickly fix them so I can carry on working on what I wanted to add to the game.

There was an issue with the resetting of some assets when using the "press A to respawn" option (The thing that waits for your input after each death).

Well, this is now fixed!

I was previously saving the achievements progress with a save file "ach.sav", the game was checking if the achievement was unlocked, and if not, it was sending the unlock command to Steam. I had a few reports from a few players where achievements were not unlocking, this was probably coming from a miss connection with Steam at the moment I send the instruction, and because the achievement unlock was saved on the file, the player couldn't unlock it again.

Anyway, I am not checking this file anymore before sending the instruction to Steam, so hopefully, players having issues with achievements will not be blocked by this bug anymore.

Very difficult to test on my side, so if you still got issues, please let me know!

Have a great Friday! I'll go back to work on some new things for the game :)

Michael.