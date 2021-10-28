Punch Planet - Version 0.7.3

YouTube

This patch brings updated animations for a number of characters and substantial gameplay balances.

Read the full detail changelog here.

Character Animations

Roy and many character animations in the game have been improved.

Turn Animations

Characters now turn when they are crossed up.

Start Distance

Decreased the distance that players start from each other, still generally out of strike range.

Push Back

Decreased push back speed factor, characters will push back slightly slower (same total distance, spread out over more frames).

Damage

Adjusted damage scaling:

Old: [1.0, 0.8, 0.6, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3]

New: [1.0, 0.85, 0.7, 0.55, 0.4, 0.3, 0.2] Falls off slightly slower but has a greater max reduction.

Camera

Adjusted battle camera movement for less vertical movement (when characters are airborne) but while also tilting up a bit more, should be an improvement and look more smooth.

Meter

T-meter is no longer gained by a constant amount. First bar comes faster than before, second bar slightly faster, third bar slower.

Attack Translation Scale

Increased the attack translation scale value from equal push, to favoring the attacker. This is a value that determines how far to push both characters when they come in physical contact while one is in an attack. Previously set to 0.5 so that both characters are pushed the same (effectively disabled, same as normal behaviour). Set to 1.0, the non-attacking character will be pushed for the full amount and the attacker will be pushed none. Will look substantially improved using moves that have a lot of movement point-blank.

Throw Stun Invul

Increased throw stun invul from 3 to 4 frames. Characters coming out of hit / block stun, air resets, or getting up from a knockdown will have an additional frame of not being able to be thrown. Because of this, using a 4f move while being pressured should always allow the defender to defeat a throw instead of losing to it.

Resets

Decreased juggle value to zero - resets will always hit

Decreased corner push back - easier to stay in / cross under in the corner

Adjusted reset arc - slightly more frames higher up but harder to cross under low

ATC

Now moves slightly forward on use during active / followthrough, has no net movement change if fully recovers

Increased meter gain on success

DTC

Now moves slightly forward on use.

JTC

Restricted input to only MP + MK, can no longer hold a direction

Adjusted movement for both hop / dash versions

Adjusted active frame hit boxes and duration

Adjusted hit boxes

Adjusted advantage

Air Normals

Disabled lower-body hurt box during startup state of all airborne normals.

Ground Normals

Rebalanced frame advantage for many normals (DTC included) in order to significantly reduce the amount of -4, -1, +1, and +4 situations. These moments are a bit of a grey area at the moment where the advantaged player is forced to choose their fastest attack (4f attack) in order to get the punish, interrupt, frame trap, or combo. Most of these situations have been adjusted into -5, -2, +2, +5 so that 5f moves can be used more effectively and not trade as often.

Sweeps

Adjusted all sweep frame data so that when blocked, cannot have their extended followthrough frames punished by 4f moves.

Throws

Decreased throw range

Standardized leniency for DTC input on most throws

Jumps

All characters have had their jump frames reduced by one and jump arcs slightly lowered (Tyara lost 3).

Roy

Throw.Forward: -kd frames

Throw.Backward: +kd frames

St.LK: +pushback

St.MP: -pushback

Cr.MP: +block adv

Fw.MP: -pushback

St.MK: -hit box range, -pushback

Cr.MK: +startup frames

St.HP: +pushback

St.HK.Both: +super cancellable

St.HK.Fast: -pushback, -followthrough frames, +hit adv

St.HK.Charged: -recovery frames, ++block adv

Gunshot.All: +unique fake animations

Super.Gunshot: Adjusted recovery movement

Super.Punch: -hit box range

Cid

Dash.Forward: -total frames

Walk.Backward: -speed

Throw.Forward: -kd frames

Throw.Backward: -kd frames

St.LP: -hit adv, +block adv

St.LK: +startup frames

St.MP.Both: -pushback

St.MP.Fast: -block adv

St.MP.Charged: +followthrough frames, -hit adv, +block adv

Cr.MP.Fast: -pushback, -hit adv, -block adv

Cr.MP.Charged: +pushback, -hit adv

St.MK: -hit box range, -hit adv

Cr.MK: -pushback, +hit adv, -block adv

St.HP.Both: -pushback, -hit box height, -hit box range

St.HP.Fast: +hit adv

St.HP.Charged: +block adv, -hold frames

Cr.HP.Fast: -recovery frames, -hit adv, +/-block adv

St.HK: +hit adv, -block adv

KnifeRush.L: +hit adv

KnifeRush.M: -hit adv

KnifeWheel.L/M/H: -hit adv

KnifeWheel.EX: +hit adv

Tyara

Jumps: --total frames

St.LP: +chain->cr.lk no longer true block string

Cr.MP: +block adv

Jp.MP: -soft kd

St.MK: -pushback

St.MK.EarlyHit: +doesn't hit crouching, +hit adv, +block adv

St.MK.LateHit: +hit adv, +block adv

St.HP: -pushback, hit box broke into two

St.HP.EarlyHit: +doesn't hit crouching, -hit adv, -block adv

St.HP.LateHit: +hit adv, -block adv

Cr.HP.Charged: +block adv

Jp.HP: +animation, - hit box bottom, +knocks back

St.HK: -juggle value

HeadLopper.All: -pushback, +block adv

BreakYourBones.All: +active frames

Super.MeteorGoddess: +active frames

Dog

General: +abc normal chaining, -health, -damage

Dash.Forward: -total frames

Throw.Forward: -kd frames, -kd distance

Throw.Backward: -kd frames, -kd distance

Throw.Air: +kd distance

St.LP: --hit adv, -block adv

Cr.LP: -hit adv, -block adv

Jp.LP: +juggles

St.LK: -hit adv, -block adv, -hit box range

Cr.LK: -block adv, -hit box range

Jp.LK: +juggles, +/-hit box adjust

St.MP: -pushback, -hit adv, -block adv

Cr.MP: -pushback, -hit adv, -block adv

Jp.MP: +juggles, +/- hit box adjust

St.MK.FirstHit: -pushback, +hitstun, -blockstun

St.MK.SecondHit: -pushback, -startup frames, +hit adv, +block adv

Cr.MK: +move distance, +frames between hits

Cr.MK.FirstHit: +pushback, +hitstun, -hit box range

Cr.MK.SecondHit: +pushback ob, -hit box range

Jp.MK: -juggle value, +frames between hits

St.HP: +hit adv, -block adv

Cr.HP: --pushback, +move distance, +additional hit box, +hit adv, -block adv

St.HK: -juggle remove value, -corner pushback

Cr.HK: -startup frames, -recovery frames, +block adv

Jp.HK: -juggle value, +hit box top

PinWheel->Dive: +juggle value, +hit adv, +block adv

PinWheel.EX->ComboGrab: +hit box range

Run.EX->MidStrike: -corner pushback

Agent G

Dash.Forward: -total frames

Dash.Backward: -distance

Throw.Forward: -corner pushback

St.LP: -hit box range

Cr.LP: +startup frames, +hit adv

St.LK: -pushback, +airborne hurt boxes, +distance

Cr.LK: +pushback

St.MP: +startup frames, -pushback

Cr.MP: -pushback, +hit box range, -ch adv, -block adv

Fw.MK: -pushback, -distance, +adjust followthrough / recovery frames, -hit adv, +block adv, +hit box moves, +adjust cancel into followup

Fw.MK->Followup: -startup frames, -recovery frames, -hit adv, +ch adv, -block adv

Cr.MK: -hit adv, +block adv

St.HP: -pushback, -hit adv, -block adv, +hit box range

Cr.HP: -pushback, -hit adv, +block adv

St.HK: +pushback, +block adv, -hit box range, -juggle range

CrescentKicks.All.FirstHit: -hit box behind, -juggle height

CrescentKicks.All.LastHit: -juggle height

CrescentKicks.All: -juggle value

CrescentSplits.All: -pushback ob

CrescentSplits.H: -airborne startup frames

CrescentSplits.EX: --block adv

LunarDisc.L/M/H: -followthrough frames, -hit adv

LunarDisc.EX: +block adv

Super.Geyser: -pushback ob, -corner pushback

Maxx

Throw.Forward: -corner pushback, -kd distance, -recovery frames

Throw.Backward: +kd frames, -recovery frames, -move distance

St.LP: -hit box range

Cr.LP: -hit adv

St.LK: -startup frames

St.MP: +forces stand, +pushback, -hit adv, -block adv, -hit box range

Cr.MP: +followthrough frames, -hit adv, -block adv

Fw.MP.Hold: -frames

Fw.MP.Fast: +hit adv, +block adv

Fw.MP.Charged: +hit adv, +block adv

Jp.MP: +hit adv

St.MK: +startup frames, -pushback, -recovery frames, -hit adv, +block adv

Cr.MK: -pushback oh, -hit adv

Jp.MK: -juggle value, -juggle velocity, +changes jump arc

St.HP: -pushback, +recovery frames, +/-hit adv, +block adv

Fw.HP.Fast: +hit adv, -block adv

Fw.HP.Charged: -juggle velocity, +block adv

Jp.HP: +causes ground bounce, +juggle value, +juggle remove

St.HK: -pushback, +hit adv, +block adv, -juggle velocity, +juggle value

Cr.HK: -juggle velocity, -hit box range

HookSwing.All: +movebox top

HookSwing.L/M/H: -pushback, -hit box top, +hit box range, +followthrough movement, +juggle value, +late hitbox that extends, +hit adv, -block adv

HookSwing.EX: -juggle velocity

GAP.L/M/H: +active frames

HornyToad.All: -juggle velocity, -corner pushback

ARN-01D

Dash.Forward: +total frames

Dash.Backward: -distance

SquatKicks: -pushback ob, +hit adv, -block adv

St.LP: +chain into Cr.LK, -hit adv, -block adv

Cr.LP: +chain into Cr.LK, +hit adv, -block adv

Cr.LK: +chain from St.LP / Cr.LP, +hit adv

St.MP: -pushback, -hit adv, -block adv

Bw.MP: +hit adv, +block adv

Cr.MP: -pushback, +hit adv, -block adv

Cr.Bw.MP: -startup frames, -hit box range, -hit adv, -block adv

St.MK: +frames between hits

Cr.MK: -hit adv, +block adv

DiveBomber: +height requirement, +movement adjust, +hit adv, +block adv, +crossup, -hit box adjust

St.HP: -pushback, +hit adv, +block adv

Jp.HP: +startup frames, -active frames, -pushback, -backwards distance, -hit box range, -hit adv, -block adv

St.HK: +super cancellable

EnergyTurret.Projectile.All: -hit box behind

EnergyTurret.Projectile.L/M/H: +hit adv

EnergyTurret.Projectile.EX: +damage, -block adv

BatteryDischarge.All: -pushback

BatteryDischarge.L: ++startup frames

BatteryDischarge.L/M/H: +extended invul frames

JetPack.All: -startup frames

RapidTaser.All: -no dtc on block, +pushback, -hit box range, +damage

RapidTaser.EX: +ex armor priority

Super.Drive.All: +damage

Gat

General: -standard juggle velocity

Dash.Forward: -distance

Cr.LK: +pushback, +hit box range

Jp.LK: +hit adv

St.MP: -juggle value

Cr.MP: +hit adv, +block adv

Cr.MK: +special cancellable

Jp.MK: +crossup, +hit box adjust

St.HP: -startup frames, +hit adv, +block adv

Jp.HP: +juggle value

St.HK: -startup frames

Fw.HK: +new move, +airborne, +overhead, +startup cancellable into fly, +some grounded strike invul during startup

Cr.HK: -recovery frames -block adv

Jp.HK: +hit box top

Levitate->Punch: +hit box top / bottom, +active frames, +movebox top, -juggle velocity

Levitate.EX->Punch: -juggle value (-1 => adds juggle), +hit box bottom

Levitate->Kick: +hit box range

Super.Pillars: +damage

