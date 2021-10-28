Punch Planet - Version 0.7.3

Version 0.7.3 is now released! Animation and Gameplay updates!
This patch brings updated animations for a number of characters and substantial gameplay balances.
Read the full detail changelog here.
Character Animations
Roy and many character animations in the game have been improved.
Turn Animations
Characters now turn when they are crossed up.
Start Distance
Decreased the distance that players start from each other, still generally out of strike range.
Push Back
Decreased push back speed factor, characters will push back slightly slower (same total distance, spread out over more frames).
Damage
Adjusted damage scaling:
- Old: [1.0, 0.8, 0.6, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3]
- New: [1.0, 0.85, 0.7, 0.55, 0.4, 0.3, 0.2] Falls off slightly slower but has a greater max reduction.
Camera
Adjusted battle camera movement for less vertical movement (when characters are airborne) but while also tilting up a bit more, should be an improvement and look more smooth.
Meter
T-meter is no longer gained by a constant amount. First bar comes faster than before, second bar slightly faster, third bar slower.
Attack Translation Scale
Increased the attack translation scale value from equal push, to favoring the attacker. This is a value that determines how far to push both characters when they come in physical contact while one is in an attack. Previously set to 0.5 so that both characters are pushed the same (effectively disabled, same as normal behaviour). Set to 1.0, the non-attacking character will be pushed for the full amount and the attacker will be pushed none. Will look substantially improved using moves that have a lot of movement point-blank.
Throw Stun Invul
Increased throw stun invul from 3 to 4 frames. Characters coming out of hit / block stun, air resets, or getting up from a knockdown will have an additional frame of not being able to be thrown. Because of this, using a 4f move while being pressured should always allow the defender to defeat a throw instead of losing to it.
Resets
- Decreased juggle value to zero - resets will always hit
- Decreased corner push back - easier to stay in / cross under in the corner
- Adjusted reset arc - slightly more frames higher up but harder to cross under low
ATC
- Now moves slightly forward on use during active / followthrough, has no net movement change if fully recovers
- Increased meter gain on success
DTC
Now moves slightly forward on use.
JTC
- Restricted input to only MP + MK, can no longer hold a direction
- Adjusted movement for both hop / dash versions
- Adjusted active frame hit boxes and duration
- Adjusted hit boxes
- Adjusted advantage
Air Normals
Disabled lower-body hurt box during startup state of all airborne normals.
Ground Normals
Rebalanced frame advantage for many normals (DTC included) in order to significantly reduce the amount of -4, -1, +1, and +4 situations. These moments are a bit of a grey area at the moment where the advantaged player is forced to choose their fastest attack (4f attack) in order to get the punish, interrupt, frame trap, or combo. Most of these situations have been adjusted into -5, -2, +2, +5 so that 5f moves can be used more effectively and not trade as often.
Sweeps
Adjusted all sweep frame data so that when blocked, cannot have their extended followthrough frames punished by 4f moves.
Throws
- Decreased throw range
- Standardized leniency for DTC input on most throws
Jumps
All characters have had their jump frames reduced by one and jump arcs slightly lowered (Tyara lost 3).
Roy
- Throw.Forward: -kd frames
- Throw.Backward: +kd frames
- St.LK: +pushback
- St.MP: -pushback
- Cr.MP: +block adv
- Fw.MP: -pushback
- St.MK: -hit box range, -pushback
- Cr.MK: +startup frames
- St.HP: +pushback
- St.HK.Both: +super cancellable
- St.HK.Fast: -pushback, -followthrough frames, +hit adv
- St.HK.Charged: -recovery frames, ++block adv
- Gunshot.All: +unique fake animations
- Super.Gunshot: Adjusted recovery movement
- Super.Punch: -hit box range
Cid
- Dash.Forward: -total frames
- Walk.Backward: -speed
- Throw.Forward: -kd frames
- Throw.Backward: -kd frames
- St.LP: -hit adv, +block adv
- St.LK: +startup frames
- St.MP.Both: -pushback
- St.MP.Fast: -block adv
- St.MP.Charged: +followthrough frames, -hit adv, +block adv
- Cr.MP.Fast: -pushback, -hit adv, -block adv
- Cr.MP.Charged: +pushback, -hit adv
- St.MK: -hit box range, -hit adv
- Cr.MK: -pushback, +hit adv, -block adv
- St.HP.Both: -pushback, -hit box height, -hit box range
- St.HP.Fast: +hit adv
- St.HP.Charged: +block adv, -hold frames
- Cr.HP.Fast: -recovery frames, -hit adv, +/-block adv
- St.HK: +hit adv, -block adv
- KnifeRush.L: +hit adv
- KnifeRush.M: -hit adv
- KnifeWheel.L/M/H: -hit adv
- KnifeWheel.EX: +hit adv
Tyara
- Jumps: --total frames
- St.LP: +chain->cr.lk no longer true block string
- Cr.MP: +block adv
- Jp.MP: -soft kd
- St.MK: -pushback
- St.MK.EarlyHit: +doesn't hit crouching, +hit adv, +block adv
- St.MK.LateHit: +hit adv, +block adv
- St.HP: -pushback, hit box broke into two
- St.HP.EarlyHit: +doesn't hit crouching, -hit adv, -block adv
- St.HP.LateHit: +hit adv, -block adv
- Cr.HP.Charged: +block adv
- Jp.HP: +animation, - hit box bottom, +knocks back
- St.HK: -juggle value
- HeadLopper.All: -pushback, +block adv
- BreakYourBones.All: +active frames
- Super.MeteorGoddess: +active frames
Dog
- General: +abc normal chaining, -health, -damage
- Dash.Forward: -total frames
- Throw.Forward: -kd frames, -kd distance
- Throw.Backward: -kd frames, -kd distance
- Throw.Air: +kd distance
- St.LP: --hit adv, -block adv
- Cr.LP: -hit adv, -block adv
- Jp.LP: +juggles
- St.LK: -hit adv, -block adv, -hit box range
- Cr.LK: -block adv, -hit box range
- Jp.LK: +juggles, +/-hit box adjust
- St.MP: -pushback, -hit adv, -block adv
- Cr.MP: -pushback, -hit adv, -block adv
- Jp.MP: +juggles, +/- hit box adjust
- St.MK.FirstHit: -pushback, +hitstun, -blockstun
- St.MK.SecondHit: -pushback, -startup frames, +hit adv, +block adv
- Cr.MK: +move distance, +frames between hits
- Cr.MK.FirstHit: +pushback, +hitstun, -hit box range
- Cr.MK.SecondHit: +pushback ob, -hit box range
- Jp.MK: -juggle value, +frames between hits
- St.HP: +hit adv, -block adv
- Cr.HP: --pushback, +move distance, +additional hit box, +hit adv, -block adv
- St.HK: -juggle remove value, -corner pushback
- Cr.HK: -startup frames, -recovery frames, +block adv
- Jp.HK: -juggle value, +hit box top
- PinWheel->Dive: +juggle value, +hit adv, +block adv
- PinWheel.EX->ComboGrab: +hit box range
- Run.EX->MidStrike: -corner pushback
Agent G
- Dash.Forward: -total frames
- Dash.Backward: -distance
- Throw.Forward: -corner pushback
- St.LP: -hit box range
- Cr.LP: +startup frames, +hit adv
- St.LK: -pushback, +airborne hurt boxes, +distance
- Cr.LK: +pushback
- St.MP: +startup frames, -pushback
- Cr.MP: -pushback, +hit box range, -ch adv, -block adv
- Fw.MK: -pushback, -distance, +adjust followthrough / recovery frames, -hit adv, +block adv, +hit box moves, +adjust cancel into followup
- Fw.MK->Followup: -startup frames, -recovery frames, -hit adv, +ch adv, -block adv
- Cr.MK: -hit adv, +block adv
- St.HP: -pushback, -hit adv, -block adv, +hit box range
- Cr.HP: -pushback, -hit adv, +block adv
- St.HK: +pushback, +block adv, -hit box range, -juggle range
- CrescentKicks.All.FirstHit: -hit box behind, -juggle height
- CrescentKicks.All.LastHit: -juggle height
- CrescentKicks.All: -juggle value
- CrescentSplits.All: -pushback ob
- CrescentSplits.H: -airborne startup frames
- CrescentSplits.EX: --block adv
- LunarDisc.L/M/H: -followthrough frames, -hit adv
- LunarDisc.EX: +block adv
- Super.Geyser: -pushback ob, -corner pushback
Maxx
- Throw.Forward: -corner pushback, -kd distance, -recovery frames
- Throw.Backward: +kd frames, -recovery frames, -move distance
- St.LP: -hit box range
- Cr.LP: -hit adv
- St.LK: -startup frames
- St.MP: +forces stand, +pushback, -hit adv, -block adv, -hit box range
- Cr.MP: +followthrough frames, -hit adv, -block adv
- Fw.MP.Hold: -frames
- Fw.MP.Fast: +hit adv, +block adv
- Fw.MP.Charged: +hit adv, +block adv
- Jp.MP: +hit adv
- St.MK: +startup frames, -pushback, -recovery frames, -hit adv, +block adv
- Cr.MK: -pushback oh, -hit adv
- Jp.MK: -juggle value, -juggle velocity, +changes jump arc
- St.HP: -pushback, +recovery frames, +/-hit adv, +block adv
- Fw.HP.Fast: +hit adv, -block adv
- Fw.HP.Charged: -juggle velocity, +block adv
- Jp.HP: +causes ground bounce, +juggle value, +juggle remove
- St.HK: -pushback, +hit adv, +block adv, -juggle velocity, +juggle value
- Cr.HK: -juggle velocity, -hit box range
- HookSwing.All: +movebox top
- HookSwing.L/M/H: -pushback, -hit box top, +hit box range, +followthrough movement, +juggle value, +late hitbox that extends, +hit adv, -block adv
- HookSwing.EX: -juggle velocity
- GAP.L/M/H: +active frames
- HornyToad.All: -juggle velocity, -corner pushback
ARN-01D
- Dash.Forward: +total frames
- Dash.Backward: -distance
- SquatKicks: -pushback ob, +hit adv, -block adv
- St.LP: +chain into Cr.LK, -hit adv, -block adv
- Cr.LP: +chain into Cr.LK, +hit adv, -block adv
- Cr.LK: +chain from St.LP / Cr.LP, +hit adv
- St.MP: -pushback, -hit adv, -block adv
- Bw.MP: +hit adv, +block adv
- Cr.MP: -pushback, +hit adv, -block adv
- Cr.Bw.MP: -startup frames, -hit box range, -hit adv, -block adv
- St.MK: +frames between hits
- Cr.MK: -hit adv, +block adv
- DiveBomber: +height requirement, +movement adjust, +hit adv, +block adv, +crossup, -hit box adjust
- St.HP: -pushback, +hit adv, +block adv
- Jp.HP: +startup frames, -active frames, -pushback, -backwards distance, -hit box range, -hit adv, -block adv
- St.HK: +super cancellable
- EnergyTurret.Projectile.All: -hit box behind
- EnergyTurret.Projectile.L/M/H: +hit adv
- EnergyTurret.Projectile.EX: +damage, -block adv
- BatteryDischarge.All: -pushback
- BatteryDischarge.L: ++startup frames
- BatteryDischarge.L/M/H: +extended invul frames
- JetPack.All: -startup frames
- RapidTaser.All: -no dtc on block, +pushback, -hit box range, +damage
- RapidTaser.EX: +ex armor priority
- Super.Drive.All: +damage
Gat
- General: -standard juggle velocity
- Dash.Forward: -distance
- Cr.LK: +pushback, +hit box range
- Jp.LK: +hit adv
- St.MP: -juggle value
- Cr.MP: +hit adv, +block adv
- Cr.MK: +special cancellable
- Jp.MK: +crossup, +hit box adjust
- St.HP: -startup frames, +hit adv, +block adv
- Jp.HP: +juggle value
- St.HK: -startup frames
- Fw.HK: +new move, +airborne, +overhead, +startup cancellable into fly, +some grounded strike invul during startup
- Cr.HK: -recovery frames -block adv
- Jp.HK: +hit box top
- Levitate->Punch: +hit box top / bottom, +active frames, +movebox top, -juggle velocity
- Levitate.EX->Punch: -juggle value (-1 => adds juggle), +hit box bottom
- Levitate->Kick: +hit box range
- Super.Pillars: +damage
Read the full detail changelog here.
Changed files in this update