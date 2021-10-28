Alien Scumbags Update V15.0.0

Hello again,

Initially this was meant to be a small update, however it turned into something much bigger.

As always I will run down the list of improvements first, followed by the bug fixes.

Unleash Jason Moorcheese

If you play Alien Scumbags this Halloween you will able to unlock Jason straight away, this is only running until 31st of October so jump in!

Radboy mode

If you complete the game on "Taste My Boomstick" or above you will now unlock Radboy mode so you can enjoy what Alien Scumbags would look like with CGA graphics. Finishing this mode is what took the most time as I have redrawn several enemies just for that mode.

Improvements to Air Boost

You can now boost while falling making the Air Boost mechanic much more fun

Lockers are no longer safe!

I have made some fun changes for anyone playing above "I'm Fragile"/"Pussy"

If you get into the locker too late while an Alien is chasing you down they will now destroy it and eat your face, makes the experience of using lockers much more tense.

Fixes

Bug fix for running sfx when paused

Shooting through wall fix on L4

Fix for creating too many sparks on L12

Fix for L2 vending machine collision

Fix for L12 zombies dying randomly

Happy Halloween and I hope you have a great time with the new update.