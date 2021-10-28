Alien Scumbags Update V15.0.0

Hello again,
Initially this was meant to be a small update, however it turned into something much bigger.
As always I will run down the list of improvements first, followed by the bug fixes.
Unleash Jason Moorcheese
If you play Alien Scumbags this Halloween you will able to unlock Jason straight away, this is only running until 31st of October so jump in!
Radboy mode
If you complete the game on "Taste My Boomstick" or above you will now unlock Radboy mode so you can enjoy what Alien Scumbags would look like with CGA graphics. Finishing this mode is what took the most time as I have redrawn several enemies just for that mode.
Improvements to Air Boost
You can now boost while falling making the Air Boost mechanic much more fun
Lockers are no longer safe!
I have made some fun changes for anyone playing above "I'm Fragile"/"Pussy"
If you get into the locker too late while an Alien is chasing you down they will now destroy it and eat your face, makes the experience of using lockers much more tense.
Fixes
- Bug fix for running sfx when paused
- Shooting through wall fix on L4
- Fix for creating too many sparks on L12
- Fix for L2 vending machine collision
- Fix for L12 zombies dying randomly
Happy Halloween and I hope you have a great time with the new update.
Changed files in this update