 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

SCP: Containment Breach Multiplayer update for 28 October 2021

v1.1.3 - Another patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 7620312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello gamers,

We are releasing this patch to help improve performance and fix major bugs, that you reported. We are hoping that there aren't any major bugs left.

We also heard you loud and clear, so we are improving hitbox system, and planning to start adding new stuff to the game, once we finish fixing these pesky bugs.

You can see full changelog below. Dedicated server tool may take some time to update.

Much love,

Fusion Creators Studio

v1.1.3

  • Added cursor in fullscreen in TAB LIST
  • Save versions greater than 0.9.6 can be loaded again
  • Made perfect hitboxes for players
  • Reduced SCP-966 scale
  • Fixed rooms hiding
  • Fixed doors
  • Fixed voice freezes

Changed files in this update

SCP Containment Breach Multiplayer Content Depot 1782381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.