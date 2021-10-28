v1.1.3 - Another patch!

Hello gamers,

We are releasing this patch to help improve performance and fix major bugs, that you reported. We are hoping that there aren't any major bugs left.

We also heard you loud and clear, so we are improving hitbox system, and planning to start adding new stuff to the game, once we finish fixing these pesky bugs.

You can see full changelog below. Dedicated server tool may take some time to update.

Much love,

Fusion Creators Studio

v1.1.3