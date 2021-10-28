Yo, listen up primitive screw heads, this is HI-Tech. Test puter power!

YouTube

Okay, this is hype. The game part isn't in yet, will be soon, but I finally compiled a standalone after 9 months of wanting to get you this. What is your benchmark of your computer? I get 60 FPS at 10,000 rendered enemies with solid AI, collision, and meshes rendering! The future is now! Do you have a computer that cranks out? Throw away all your old bench marks, those games are old and having a mid life crisis. Literally basically NO video game before has unlocked this, like closer to 0% than .0001% of games use other cores right. The future is now, see if you can get 60 FPS at 10,000 rendered enemies or more.

I have 12 cores Ryzen 64 GB ram mid line graphics card. I know there are dual 12 core machines and stroing graphics cards and over clockers. Now is your time to shine. Never before has a bench mark let you crank out all your cores. Shut down all your apps, shut down your processes. Stream line windows! And get more performance. While old games had windows on a core and their game on one core, and a web browser on another... The less processes you using, the faster the game gets... This is the future, and the future is now. I can't hype this enough. This is Cray Cray Crazy new and fun!

MOBA coming soon.

Other patch notes:

PATCH big things:

TECH DEMO MODE: See how many Solid AI+collision+model entities your multicore computer can bench mark. I do about 6000 at about 60fps. This will be the moba. This will be the mmorpg engine.

General patch notes:

UI adjustments

Significantly reduced the health amplification of command centers if higher level.

Better garbage collection on scene change. Sorry no more rogue missiles in your base management. :)

misc bug fixes

close to MOBA

Minor server and old school client tweaks.

I did not get time for daily rewards because my tech worker from india stopped by and he helped me with tools. Abraham Lincoln once said something like,"If I have 5 hours to cut down a tree, I'll spend the first three sharpening my axe." Tools are important. Just don't be a tool.

Post how many entities rendered before you get below 60 fps then below 30 fps, and your computer specs. Can you beat mine? I know some of you bitcoin miners have Ludicrous builds. Maybe post a video if you beat the record! YouTube

PS: I'm not calling my players primitive screw heads, but all games who have come before. Besides if you're cool, you know it is a quote from the best movie of all time.