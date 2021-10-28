PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1340

setup customization manager to generate an item that does not exist for clients instance
added battle missing warnings
updated animation logs to investigate glitch
#4328 - Character Outline Inconsistency
metafiles and filepaths for previous submit
Username change command improvements
Finished username changes queue implementation
null handling for pvp tower / updated player body functionality to prioritize interaction over jumping / added reset handler for null battle in rpc manager
added admin log for combat review
added jump condition blocker that checks for animator bool
clear powerup on destroy
added new condition for interaction to prevent jump glitch
jump log updates
Improved the sea monster death bubble effect and animation [4620]
added rpc manager restrictions for client rpc function triggering interaction animation
Fixed venom residue damaging dead players [4622]
Fixed sticky venom residue not following the player it attaches to (due to rigidbody physics) [4622]
updated death animation speed / removed jump debug logs
removed test logs
fixed variable name typo / updated warning messages / updated time utc into using network timer / removed other test logs
updated animation speed of silver and death animation
Added new sea monsters ripple graphics [4443]
Synchronized the ripple animation with the sea monster animation [4443]
Fixed sea monster death bubble effect not playing in server+client mode [4620]
Moved sub-panels common code to a base class [4589]
#4638 - Sometimes, clicks on items for auction are not detected
Updating processedAt field for usernames changes queue
Updating isValid field for usernames changes queue
Horror sea boss now skips one of the shots in its circle attack, so there is a spot to escape through.
Made colliders enable slightly later for lobbed sea entity projectiles.
Slightly reduced lifetime of boss venom residue.
Updated projectile targeting indicators with new art.
Updated slime residue art.
Imported trumpet VFX
Username validations for changes queue
set damage per second burning effect to be processed per tick instead of every other tick / setup pvp shop to be clickable instead of enabling on screen shop button / added visit instance logging for review
Fixed friend list location text sometimes overflowing [3834]
Improved the friend list first tab appearance (corner) [3834]
Improved the reef giant ripple graphics [4443]
Changed trumpet visual effect file location.
If a player has a perk that has been removed, their perk points will be reset when they log in.
screen logger update
- "#4658 - Silver rewards for PvP Kills" (Tweaked Silver System for PvP)
updated boss lootbag spawning, added collision checkers for lootbag spawn
reduced treasure manager distance check
#4666 - I was able to choose the move speed perk during character creation
- deleted outdated perk 1 icon that failed perks initialization on character creation screen
Added new defender perk to character creation panel.
Disabled current effector interactions with bot ships and sea monsters.
added spawn position randomized offset
Fixed animated game object NullReference issue in SeaProjectile.
updated spawning of users when visiting another user, setup logic to support spawning user if the visited user does not exist as an entity / added visit fail logs for review
removed world map translator debug trigger
removed functionality that allows user to access pvp shop by interacting npc, wishing well will be used for land pvp shop
#4582 - Need tooltips in NPC panel for friendship icon and other icons
Added tooltips for:
guild icon
specialty icon
friendship level icon
All texts are added in the https://tools.arcanewaters.com/tooltips
added admin logs to warp spawning / updated cast ability to trigger vfx only for positive buff cast
updated how pvp shop entity sea state is setup in map manager
added admin game settings variable for difficulty scaling in land combat
updated ore mining conditions to allow users to mine ores even without valid voyage id only if the map spawned on is NOT a treasure site
Made seed bags non-infinite by making them stackable weapons [2126]
When players plant seeds, the item count of the seed bag item is decreased.
Added ability to display the item count for weapons in inventory, character equipped items, item shortcuts, adventure shops.
-
Made new characters start with 50 carrot seeds.
Fixed null reference error when buying items at the adventure shop.
Fixed inconsistent voyage instance when the next league map is created multiple times by different group members [4490]
