PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1340

setup customization manager to generate an item that does not exist for clients instance

added battle missing warnings

updated animation logs to investigate glitch

#4328 - Character Outline Inconsistency

metafiles and filepaths for previous submit

Username change command improvements

Finished username changes queue implementation

null handling for pvp tower / updated player body functionality to prioritize interaction over jumping / added reset handler for null battle in rpc manager

added admin log for combat review

added jump condition blocker that checks for animator bool

clear powerup on destroy

added new condition for interaction to prevent jump glitch

jump log updates

Improved the sea monster death bubble effect and animation [4620]

added rpc manager restrictions for client rpc function triggering interaction animation

Fixed venom residue damaging dead players [4622]

Fixed sticky venom residue not following the player it attaches to (due to rigidbody physics) [4622]

updated death animation speed / removed jump debug logs

removed test logs

fixed variable name typo / updated warning messages / updated time utc into using network timer / removed other test logs

updated animation speed of silver and death animation

Added new sea monsters ripple graphics [4443]

Synchronized the ripple animation with the sea monster animation [4443]

Fixed sea monster death bubble effect not playing in server+client mode [4620]

Moved sub-panels common code to a base class [4589]

#4638 - Sometimes, clicks on items for auction are not detected

Updating processedAt field for usernames changes queue

Updating isValid field for usernames changes queue

Horror sea boss now skips one of the shots in its circle attack, so there is a spot to escape through.

Made colliders enable slightly later for lobbed sea entity projectiles.

Slightly reduced lifetime of boss venom residue.

Updated projectile targeting indicators with new art.

Updated slime residue art.

Imported trumpet VFX

Username validations for changes queue

set damage per second burning effect to be processed per tick instead of every other tick / setup pvp shop to be clickable instead of enabling on screen shop button / added visit instance logging for review

Fixed friend list location text sometimes overflowing [3834]

Improved the friend list first tab appearance (corner) [3834]

Improved the reef giant ripple graphics [4443]

Changed trumpet visual effect file location.

If a player has a perk that has been removed, their perk points will be reset when they log in.

screen logger update

"#4658 - Silver rewards for PvP Kills" (Tweaked Silver System for PvP)

updated boss lootbag spawning, added collision checkers for lootbag spawn

reduced treasure manager distance check

#4666 - I was able to choose the move speed perk during character creation

deleted outdated perk 1 icon that failed perks initialization on character creation screen

Added new defender perk to character creation panel.

Disabled current effector interactions with bot ships and sea monsters.

added spawn position randomized offset

Fixed animated game object NullReference issue in SeaProjectile.

updated spawning of users when visiting another user, setup logic to support spawning user if the visited user does not exist as an entity / added visit fail logs for review

removed world map translator debug trigger

removed functionality that allows user to access pvp shop by interacting npc, wishing well will be used for land pvp shop

#4582 - Need tooltips in NPC panel for friendship icon and other icons

Added tooltips for:

guild icon

specialty icon

friendship level icon

All texts are added in the https://tools.arcanewaters.com/tooltips

added admin logs to warp spawning / updated cast ability to trigger vfx only for positive buff cast

updated how pvp shop entity sea state is setup in map manager

added admin game settings variable for difficulty scaling in land combat

updated ore mining conditions to allow users to mine ores even without valid voyage id only if the map spawned on is NOT a treasure site

Made seed bags non-infinite by making them stackable weapons [2126]

When players plant seeds, the item count of the seed bag item is decreased.

Added ability to display the item count for weapons in inventory, character equipped items, item shortcuts, adventure shops.

Made new characters start with 50 carrot seeds.

Fixed null reference error when buying items at the adventure shop.

Fixed inconsistent voyage instance when the next league map is created multiple times by different group members [4490]