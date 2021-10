Share · View all patches · Build 7620238 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 21:26:11 UTC by Wendy

After initiating combat, a crew member cannot be removed from the vehicle for the remainder of the turn.

Added a new settings option to force season visuals, e.g. to always show summertime visuals

Bug fix: Meat packer front business sometimes not producing output

Bug fix: add a warning when trying to load a save file from a later game binary into earlier game binary.

Bug fix: skill filtering list should be sorted alphabetically