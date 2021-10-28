 Skip to content

Blood and Bacon update for 28 October 2021

4 PLAYER TUNNELS

Build 7620201

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BETA branch not required.

4 Player Tunnels is in BETA, you have the beta right now. Play with the developer, or someone who has gained the tunnels perk, and JOIN them to explore the tunnels with 4 players. Keep in mind, it is BETA it will crash and their will be bugs....but you are paving the way for new tunnels, weapons, maps , enemies, and loot. Thank you.

Simply go to 4 Player Co-op and look for the developer, once you join and get the perk, you can host your own 4 Player Tunnels match with your friends.

Changed files in this update

Blood and Bacon Content Depot 434571
