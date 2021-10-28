Update 5 Fixes v0.5.0.4

Hi Pioneers!
Hello again everybody, here’s another patch with a bunch of fixes, including some of the things we’ve seen reported the most in our QA site and other places
As always, if we introduced new issues or if we haven’t fixed something that you think we should, please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your posts every day
We hope you all have a great weekend and enjoy playing our game, thanks for all your support <3
BUG FIXES
- Fixed up clearance snapping rotation issues
- Fixed a bunch of UI issues that led to Clients not being able to set Timetables in Multiplayer
- Fixed Hyper Tube entrances not properly snapping to Hyper Tube supports
- Added some extra safety checks for dismantling to hopefully prevent some crashes
- Re-added missing Bauxite nodes
- Re-added missing Uranium node
- Fixed G key being unable to be rebound
- Fixed Pipeline and Hyper Tube Wall attachments being offset
- Fixed Beam rotation when building them vertically
- Potential fix for a Crash related to Instance Bucket
- Fix for the Train payload being reset on load and staying like that until the next time the train is loaded
- Fixed Server crash related to Vehicle end play
- Fixed Client for crash related to not-yet-replicated member
- Temporary fix for Trains getting stuck in Docking State, Docking animations might not work until a proper fix is applied
- Fixed Pipe Fluid indicators not showing the correct fluid
- Fixed crash related to the Hotbar when Client joins a game in Multiplayer
- Fixed a crash when joining a game via invites or online status on Steam
- Fixed some cases where invites sent from Steam weren’t being delivered
- Fixed a crash when using Parachutes as Client
- Fixed unlocked visible areas in the Map getting reset
- Fixed Pipes displaying Headlift, now they display Flow Rate (Pumps display both)
- Corrected the Corner Ramp rotation (This means that if you’ve manually corrected them yourself, you will have to rebuild them, sorry for the inconvenience)
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Stackable poles changed to have soft clearance
- Added zooping to Quarter Pipe foundations
- Conveyor lifts partially changed to have soft clearance
- Floor holes partially changed to have soft clearance
- Changed so the snap guidelines always appear (The Green line to align to inputs/outputs)
- You can now rebind the key for Quick Apply Material in Hotbar
- Shopping List colours are now clearer to distinguish
DEDICATED SERVER
- Changed "-GamePort" server parameter to "-Port"
- Added a “Save Game” server command
- Flipped around the Show/Hide Address Toggle Button text in the Add Server popup
LOCALISATION
- Updated the new entries in the Options Menu to make them localisable
Changed depots in nightly branch