Update 5 Fixes v0.5.0.4

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Pioneers!

Hello again everybody, here’s another patch with a bunch of fixes, including some of the things we’ve seen reported the most in our QA site and other places

As always, if we introduced new issues or if we haven’t fixed something that you think we should, please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your posts every day

We hope you all have a great weekend and enjoy playing our game, thanks for all your support <3

BUG FIXES

Fixed up clearance snapping rotation issues

Fixed a bunch of UI issues that led to Clients not being able to set Timetables in Multiplayer

Fixed Hyper Tube entrances not properly snapping to Hyper Tube supports

Added some extra safety checks for dismantling to hopefully prevent some crashes

Re-added missing Bauxite nodes

Re-added missing Uranium node

Fixed G key being unable to be rebound

Fixed Pipeline and Hyper Tube Wall attachments being offset

Fixed Beam rotation when building them vertically

Potential fix for a Crash related to Instance Bucket

Fix for the Train payload being reset on load and staying like that until the next time the train is loaded

Fixed Server crash related to Vehicle end play

Fixed Client for crash related to not-yet-replicated member

Temporary fix for Trains getting stuck in Docking State, Docking animations might not work until a proper fix is applied

Fixed Pipe Fluid indicators not showing the correct fluid

Fixed crash related to the Hotbar when Client joins a game in Multiplayer

Fixed a crash when joining a game via invites or online status on Steam

Fixed some cases where invites sent from Steam weren’t being delivered

Fixed a crash when using Parachutes as Client

Fixed unlocked visible areas in the Map getting reset

Fixed Pipes displaying Headlift, now they display Flow Rate (Pumps display both)

Corrected the Corner Ramp rotation (This means that if you’ve manually corrected them yourself, you will have to rebuild them, sorry for the inconvenience)

QUALITY OF LIFE

Stackable poles changed to have soft clearance

Added zooping to Quarter Pipe foundations

Conveyor lifts partially changed to have soft clearance

Floor holes partially changed to have soft clearance

Changed so the snap guidelines always appear (The Green line to align to inputs/outputs)

You can now rebind the key for Quick Apply Material in Hotbar

Shopping List colours are now clearer to distinguish

DEDICATED SERVER

Changed "-GamePort" server parameter to "-Port"

Added a “Save Game” server command

Flipped around the Show/Hide Address Toggle Button text in the Add Server popup

LOCALISATION