10/28/21 FREE Signature Skill Update 2.3.2

Lawless Lands,

Greetings, lawless legends!

The battlefield can be a scary place, but planning and teamwork can prevail!

This update brings a signature skill for each and every companion (named) in the game AND expansion! It also makes animal companions significantly stronger by adding new skills to their lists and allows them to reach level 20 instead of only 15! Druids and animal lovers - your calls have been heard!

The signature skills count as techniques and are free from the moment you get the character, but have a high cost in action points so they can only be used from time to time. They do not however, require durability - even the weapon related skills.

This means you could theoretically use Kezyrek's "Overwhelm" ability to attack 4 times in a single turn and not damage your axe!

Check out the change log below!

Update 2.3.2 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed an incorrect speed calculation in battle

Changes & Additions:

-Warhounds/Herding Hounds can now reach level 20

-Warhounds/Herding Hounds gain Lick Wound at level 20

-Grizzly Bear can now reach level 20

-Grizzly Bear gains Lick Wound at level 20

-Warhounds/Herding Hounds can now learn Unstoppable

-Grizzly Bear can now learn Unstoppable

-Warhounds/Herding Hounds can now learn Undying

-Grizzly Bear can now learn Undying

-Warhounds/Herding Hounds can now learn Tenacious

-Grizzly Bear can now learn Tenacious

-Added Flank Signature Skill for Tarawyn (Fast, heavy attack, causes confusion)

-Added Overwhelm Signature Skill for Kezyrek (Fast, attack a single target 4 times)

-Added Field Prayer Signature Skill for Almaric (Remove negative ailments from the entire team)

-Added Pacify Signature Skill for Syril (Fast, adds confused, heavy attack)

-Added Crippling Wound Signature Skill for Fyria (Fast, adds bleeding and crippled)

-Added Juggernaut Signature Skill for Axen (Huge self heal)

-Added Skewer Signature Skill for Semmon (Heavy attack with hindered and bleeding)

-Added Hold Fast Signature Skill for Corban (Light self heal and remove negative ailments)

-Added Mass Heal Signature Skill for Ashmand (Large heal on entire team)

-Added Blinding Advance Signature Skill for Rorvik (Very fast, heavy attack, adds blinded)

-Added Refreshing Eruption Signature Skill for Korra (Recover 33% Spirit, light heal, removes silenced so she can continue casting spells)

-Added Shadow Strike Signature Skill for Saereth (Self added state, +50% hide rate, +25 init, +100% chance for critical next turn)

-Added Bolster Signature Skill for Boril (Self added state, +50% physique, +1% Vigor regen, +25% critical evasion - 3 turns)

-Added Spiteful Rite Signature Skill for Merela (Drain a good amount of health from target to return to herself)

-Added Inspiring Call Signature Skill for Alyexus (Grants entire party better speed, accuracy, and critical chance for 3 turns)

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː