A New Build is OUT - Patch 1.015. - Codename: Wasted

Hey everyone,

We are putting out another round of fixes today. Though the list is shorter than usual, it has some bugs on it that we've been trying to squash for a while now. Hopefully, they won't cause any trouble from now on.

Important Note: Considering the extent of these improvements there is little to no chance that we broke nothing in the process. Assume that we did not want to make anyone's life harder. If you see something amiss, please flag it to us using the usual channels, like the inbuild reporting tool (F1 button), forums, and our Discord server.

Now let's jump into the details:

Patch 1.015. - Codename: Wasted

New Content :gift:

New Jagged Waste codex entry added to all vagri

User Interface Improvements :pencil:

"P" hotkey now opens and closes Price History (the Chart remains in the background)

Bug Fixes :bug:

Merging UI glitch (causing several interfaces to merge into a mess) is now fixed

"Less than a stack" drag&drop exploit is no longer possible

The issue causing various New Game related anomalies like ruined Velarias or Fort Larius has been fixed so it should not reoccur in the future

'Cull Their Ranks' now shows the correct number of deployable companions

Withdrawing money from the outpost causing a crash fixed

Mount crew stats not showing up when 'All mounted' is now fixed

Abolitionist-related Tasks now always point to valid destination settlement (with unlocked Abolitionist presence)

Shift + click on the Outrider converting buttons (+/-) now work on the Crew Combat UI

Settlement UI no longer pops up randomly during Crew Combat

Known Issues:

A rare soft-lock when various UI actions follow each other mixing Event, camping, crew, and companion combats in a particular fashion we've not been able to reproduce

AI taking too long in Companion Combat is still being looked at by the team

Coming Up Next

Bug fixing continues. Meanwhile, the team needs to regroup and assess things post-release, so this time we'll just say that our plans will be revealed soon.

Stay tuned and conquer the wasteland!

The Lost Pilgrims Team

