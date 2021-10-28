 Skip to content

Marmoset update for 28 October 2021

REFORMULATION AT THE FIRST LEVEL OF THE CAVE AND IMPROVEMENTS

-I redesigned the first level of the cave, making it more fun and explanatory with pictures of hints, so the beginning player won't be so lost in the game.

  • Fix some simple bugs.

  • I made some simple improvements to land monster attacks.

And that's it for now, I'll be working on more improvements in the game, after reaching a level that is very satisfactory for players, I'll start bringing updates with new content for the game, such as the casino, school, new species of fish , new goals, new exploitable areas and so on.

Good fun for everyone!

