REFORMULATION AT THE FIRST LEVEL OF THE CAVE AND IMPROVEMENTS

-I redesigned the first level of the cave, making it more fun and explanatory with pictures of hints, so the beginning player won't be so lost in the game.
Fix some simple bugs.
I made some simple improvements to land monster attacks.
And that's it for now, I'll be working on more improvements in the game, after reaching a level that is very satisfactory for players, I'll start bringing updates with new content for the game, such as the casino, school, new species of fish , new goals, new exploitable areas and so on.
Good fun for everyone!
