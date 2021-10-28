Real-time mode engaged

Midnight Protocol actually started out as a prototype with real-time mechanics. It quickly became apparent, however, that the real-time mode was very stressful, especially when you're still coming to grips with all of the game's systems. Experiencing Midnight Protocol with a live counter ticking down was still something very special so we included a real-time mode with the demo.

Come launch day, the real-time mode was not included with the game. As the game grew, real-time mode needed a lot of custom work for certain programs and missions that rely heavily on the turn-based nature of the game, often leading to a complete redo of the program/hardware/mission/challenge. But fret not! Real-time mode is still on its way, and we will be releasing it incrementally. With v1.1.0, you can choose to start a new game in real-time mode, if you have completed the tutorial at least once. The real-time mode will work up until the end of Act I (The Trench mission). If you were looking for an excuse to revisit the game, the real-time mode is a completely bonkers way to experience it again. Enjoy!

Patch notes: