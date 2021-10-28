UPDATE #9 - HALLOWEEN SALES

SUBLIMINAL MESSAGE FROM MOTHER: 'Citizen, buy World of Paranoia now with a 40% discount. Would you kindly?'.

In this update, I would like to thank the player Mythagic for his suggestions and his reports. Thanks mate.

With a big update coming at the end of next month, I wanted to give the WOP community more content and improvements for these holidays.

This update greatly improves the look of the game, balances it more and makes it more accessible. Here you have the complete changelog:

ADDED

A new image for the cursor.

A new panel with all investigations completed (pushing the investigation button).

New indicator when change the food amount.

IMPROVEMENTS

The food production code has been revamped. (Credit Mythagic)

The Science Panel has been improved (it looks better now).

Isolated citizens cannot fall in love or interact with other.

You can push Investigation icon in the main screen to access to panel of the investigations completed.

You can push War Turns icon in the main screen to access to Security and War panel.

You can push drugged drinks icon in the happy room panel to access to make more drugged drinks.

Some texts have been redrafted to make them clearer.

A lot of minor improvements.

CHANGES

There are 3 traitors now at the beginning of the game.

Each citizen consumes 5 food now. 4 -> 5.

Isolated citizens are rehabilitated. They lose their society and crime if they had, but they lose happiness.

Isolated citizens lose their jobs, but it can be assigned again.

You can not free isolated citizens if you have isolated some citizen this turn.

The icon of 'Free Isolated Citizens' has been changed.

BUGFIXES

Fixed some sounds not playing.

Fixed a strange bug whereby a drunk citizen would cease to be a traitor if he had previously had a crime.

Fixed a minor bug with Happy Room.

Correction in the background color of Happy Room

Some typos fixed.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN, CITIZENS!