Production News - October 2021

Hello, Army of the Night!

We mentioned in our last announcement that we are tackling some technical issues that have slowed down our production timetable. We regret the long delay between updates and continue to ask for your patience as we make progress.

Due to these issues, we do not have a release timeframe for you yet, but we would like to share some information on what we have in the works.

Our next update will introduce a new playable character to the game. This is a change from our previously released roadmap.

We can confirm that this new character is NOT from the world of Bloodstained. We have been working closely with a well-known partner to bring their character (and a friend) into the game.

As with previous characters, you will be able to explore the entire map, though certain abilities will need to be acquired before some areas and bosses can be accessed. Along the way you will be able to increase the rank and class of the character’s special ability to grow in power.

We are excited to bring this update to you and will have a full announcement when it is closer to launch.

As previously mentioned, after the playable character is live, we expect the next update to include Chaos Mode with co-op and Vs Mode with multiplayer.

Once again, that you for your understanding and thank you for being fans of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night!