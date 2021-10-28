Intruder 50% Off Sale With a Limited Time Halloween Pack!

Hello Agents!

Spooky season is here! We hope you have your Halloween decorations, Jack-O-Lanterns, and scary stories ready, because we have some great things to share!

We are stoked to announce that Intruder will be on sale for Halloween at 50% off! This sale will be running from October 28th to November 1st, so jump on this deal while you can!

But that’s not it! On top of the 50% off discount, we are also including a Halloween DLC Pack with the sale, exclusively for this event! This pack will include special cosmetics to celebrate the season, and keep the spoopy alive even after Halloween.

These unlockables will be available for a LIMITED TIME during and after the sale. Get them from October 28th until November 8th. You will have to level up for a chance to obtain them!

And to make that easier we are having a 200% XP BOOST during that time period.

Spooky Halloween hats:

Silly arm patches:

And last but not least, we are extending our Halloween Mapmaking Contest to allow submissions until October 31st 12:00 CST! Come stop by the Discord and check out the current submissions, or even submit your own: https://discord.gg/DByJfMJwRQ

That’s it from the Superboss Team! Happy Halloween friends, stay safe and make sure the Intruder doesn’t get the briefcase, it’s well hidden behind the Jack-O-Lantern.

The Superboss Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/518150/Intruder/