Changelist 41167:

[Tweak] We no longer block quicksaves in dangerous situations. Now it's your problem. :)

[Tweak] Localization fixes. A single word here or there in multiple languages. Thank you for reporting!

[Tweak] Markers above enemy heads now correctly handle the UI opacity option and gently fade out with the setting. For real this time ;)

[Bugfix] Solved numerous problems with the AI, both the one controlling enemies as well as heroes when in Combat Mode.

[Bugfix] Enemy AI will now properly use ladders while in Combat Mode.

[Bugfix] Further fixes to the save system; more and more cases of being unable to save the game's state have been resolved. We're still working on this.

[Bugfix] Dogs will now always react to their master's death.

[Bugfix] Fixed chat messages being sometimes improperly colored.

[Bugfix] Increased the maximum allowed draw distance for barrels that can be used as an environmental action. They'll no longer disappear from view so fast.

[Bugfix] We now make double sure before a conversation starts, to prevent situations when someone is having a conversation with nobody around.

[Bugfix] Solved issues with heroes sometimes not having their full set of skills after loading a saved game state from the main menu. This only affected skills that were made available during the chapter.

[Bugfix] Greta's 'Gas' skill no longer works through walls.

[Bugfix] Trucks will no longer block the heroes from standing up from a prone position.

[Bugfix] Usable objects that emit audio when turned on did not properly restore their state after quickloading the game and were always turned on. They now respect the state they were in at the time the save was made.

[Bugfix] Multiple improvements to cursor visuals, including skill display, reloading etc.

[Bugfix] Multiple collision improvements, so that there are no irritating situations when you should hit the target, but something took the bullet instead.

[Bugfix] Story articles will now properly remain unlocked once you unlock them. Unfortunately, you need to unlock them again in order to view them.

[Bugfix] Fixes to HDR rendering on DX12.

[Bugfix] Kill counting was erroneously expecting special characters within Chapters to be killed as well for the 'Kill all enemies' challenges.

[Bugfix] Cut-table fences will never blink again after they have been cut.

[Bugfix] Cut-table fences will never allow themselves to be cut again after they have been cut. Happened in rare scenarios.

[Bugfix] Bushes will now remain highlighted in the highlight mode under the 'H' key when hiding a body.

[Bugfix] The UI popup window that shows up after picking up a collectible will now always show up. It used to be possible that sometimes it wouldn’t.

[Bugfix] People on ladders don't spawn dust particles and play sounds under those ladders anymore.

[Bugfix] Fixed an issue with inaudible dog barking.

[Bugfix] Fixed an issue with characters sometimes getting into an infinite door loop (btw. good idea for a movie title), entering and exiting them forever.

[Bugfix] Fixed a visual bug with vision cones when the vision cone opacity was set to low values.

[Bugfix] Fixed an issue on clients only related to equipping and unequipping weapons.

[Bugfix] Disable Combat Mode when client leaves the game.

[Bugfix] Fixed bug with dead dog getting resurrected after you loaded a saved game state that was made when the dog was getting poisoned by a sausage.

[Bugfix] Civilian characters are now able to sit. They previously couldn't, at least from the client's point of view.

[Bugfix] Chapter I - Fixed issues with failing to hide UI buttons for actions that are blocked during the tutorial.

[Bugfix] Chapter I - Improved visibility of the vision cones in the area around the wooden shack.

[Bugfix] Chapter II - Resolved a pathing issue on the small wooden bridge. Characters can now cross it through the middle without any blocks.

[Bugfix] Chapter II - Some poles were improperly allowing enemies to see through them and detect the player.

[Bugfix] Chapter III - Fixed visual glitches with the ground around the base.

[Bugfix] Chapter III - Fixed the case when you could enter the truck after a full load, before killing Titel.

[Bugfix] Chapter III - Collectibles will now be properly displayed in the menus for this chapter.

[Bugfix] Chapter III - The garrison building now has more detailed collisions around the windows and the roof. Also fixed some visual issues.

[Bugfix] Chapter III - Made navigation tweaks in the hangar to fix a blocker with characters being stuck on the stairs.

[Bugfix] Chapter III - 'Kill Titel' quest now properly allows you to kill him with MG without even planting the bomb. Nice find! We like creative problem solving, so more options! :)

[Bugfix] Chapter IV - Enemies could mistakenly see through some walls and geometry, making the chapter a bit harder.

[Bugfix] Chapter IV - Rubble can no longer interfere with or impede the process of planting the bomb.

[Bugfix] Chapter IV - Challenge 'Kill 4 enemies at once with falling crate' will now properly unlock.

[Bugfix] Chapter IV - Enemies exiting the trucks will no longer appear to be floating. Their speed was desynchronized with the animation and it looked unnatural.

[Bugfix] Chapter IV - Moving around the market in a prone position will now work much better. Solved multiple collision and pathing issues of this type.

[Bugfix] Chapter IV - Depending on how you played, Rubble could have issues with the mines. There has been an error between this ability and planting the bomb, which messed up the game's logic.

[Bugfix] Chapter IV - One of the enemies did not patrol his route, because he was literally spawned inside a box. We’ve made him free ;)

[Bugfix] Chapter V - Solved issues with a blocked prone position outside the prison area.

[Bugfix] Chapter V - The low frequency sound of enabled light bulbs was placed too often and irritated some players. It will now properly respect the 'Ambient' sound class in the settings and by default is less noticeable.

[Bugfix] Chapter VII - Corrected multiple issues with prisoners and their behavior.

[Bugfix] Chapter VII - There was a section of barbed wire that you could actually just walk through. No longer possible.

[Bugfix] Chapter VII - Enemies could see you through the fence around the barracks. They will now respect general perception rules.

[Bugfix] Chapter VII - Further fixes to keys and opening gates. No more blockers are known.

[Bugfix] Chapter VII - The Uprising quest will not activate before the player takes a photo of genocide. This allowed some players to complete the chapter without finishing that quest.

[Bugfix] Chapter VII - Fixed collectibles not unlocking properly under certain conditions.

[Bugfix] Chapter VIII - Solved issues with pathing on the small bridge around the vineyard.

[Bugfix] Chapter VIII - Improved patrol ordering so that enemies will not stand still doing nothing for long periods of time.

[Bugfix] Chapter VIII - Fixed an issue with one of the soldiers in front of the entrance getting blocked completely.

[Bugfix] Chapter VIII - Resolved perception issues with enemies seeing heroes they shouldn’t see.

[Bugfix] Chapter IX - Challenge 'Prepare an assassination plan without killing a single guest' will now unlock in all scenarios. Sometimes it was not awarded, although it should.

[Bugfix] Chapter IX - Fountains now have proper collisions.

[Bugfix] Chapter IX - Traversing stairs is now smoother.

[Bugfix] Chapter IX - Walking around the courtyard will no longer cause characters to get blocked.

[Bugfix] Chapter X - Sometimes, when you were detected while detecting mines, the enemies ran back to the base and alerted everybody instead of simply shooting at you. They now behave correctly.

[Bugfix] Chapter XI - Challenge 'Eliminate the enemies in front of the church without the help of Berling's soldiers' will now be properly unlocked.

[Bugfix] Chapter XI - Fixed an issue with Ewald not being allowed to use the MG at the end of this chapter.

[Bugfix] Chapter XI - The challenge to kill enemies was changed to one requiring you to finish this chapter without any use of the Sniper Rifle. Enemies in this chapter are practically infinite and this challenge was unobtainable in practice.

[Bugfix] Chapter XI - The tank perception has been fixed. It saw less than it should.

[Bugfix] Achievement 'It Will Rain' will now be properly unlocked for players joining someone else’s game.

[Bugfix] Achievement 'Hold a Door' will now be properly unlocked for players joining someone else’s game.

[Bugfix] Achievement 'Not Spill a Drop' will now only unlock on maps where Ewald is a playable character.

[Crashfix] Fixed a crash occurring when multiple players attempted to join the same server at the same time. Incredibly timing dependent.

[Crashfix] When we leave a chapter we clean up everything belonging to that chapter. Sometimes we cleaned up a bit too much ;)

[Crashfix] Fixed a rare crash that occurred when you opened multiple collectible rewards screens in quick succession when loading the next chapter.

[Crashfix] Fixed a crash that could happen if a client joined very shortly after the host shot someone and spawned a blood decal.