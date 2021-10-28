[Patch 1.0.6a] Bara Giants Major Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 7619349 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 17:46:49 UTC by Wendy

We’re so excited to start our major updates for Bara Giants and Yes, Brother saga!

As you may have read in our announcement post, Bara Giants endings would be changed when the Halloween Sale 2021 started (you can read the full post here) and this update is now available.

We hope you enjoy it and feel free to report any bugs by joining Discord or using the game forum.

Thank you all for supporting us and we hope you enjoy our upcoming releases.

