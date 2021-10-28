Update 1.88 released!

Trick or Treat Runners!

Osumia Games doesn't have a history of Halloween goodies buuuut it's never too late for that, isn't it?

Today, in invasion and until Monday, November 8, we'll have some pumpkin boxes for you. Lot of goodies such as new powerful weapons, but on the more humorous (hey, it's Halloween after all!) also new costumes with custom effects behind them, such as spawning skeletons when you kill an enemy with the Reaper's Scythe while wearing a fancy Reaper costume! Or going berserk as a werewolf when on a melee streak. You can even disguise as vampire and replenish your vest. We want to thank the modding community especially for the ideas they submitted for this box! Boo!

We also made a few fixes and balancing tweaks which will especially please the XP-addicted among you guys. Indeed, the XP per kills is average 35% higher than it was in 1.87 (base on a 10 kill streak - Godlike Pwnage). Lower kill streaks especially will take advantage of the change, as the XP boost has never been higher!

We've also prepared a big update for owners of RUNNING WITH RIFLES: EDELWEISS!

We're very excited to debut a new game scenario: WW2 Undead! In the spirit of Halloween, this is a zombies-based mode. Taking place just after the end of the war, Axis Remnant forces have resurrected the dead in an attempt to overthrow the victorious Allies (Unbeknownst to them, the Undead share little sympathy to their cause). Set in the aftermath of Operation: Varsity, play as a lone member of the Allied forces (or team up with friends in co-op) to defeat the Axis Remnant and the Undead! To launch the mission, locate it under the Campaigns menu. You must be an owner of RUNNING WITH RIFLES: EDELWEISS to have access to it. To win the mission, you must visit each base marked on the map as having an occult 'pentagram' within it and stand on the pentagram seal until it completely lights up. Finishing all the pentagrams will unlock the Castle Gate in the north-east corner of the map; within the Castle you must defeat the enemy Overlord boss to win! Can you stop the evil forces at hand and bring an end to this great villainy? Good luck soldier!

The new scenario comes complete with many new types of enemy units and a variety of assets specific to it. In addition, changes to the standard EDELWEISS and PACIFIC mode have also been made; you can find the changelog below.

Don't forget to join the fun on Running with Rifles Discord and we'd be more than happy if you could let us know if you like the game and the WW2 DLCs by leaving a review on Steam, as it helps us a lot!

Thank you!

Keep on running,

Your Osumia Games

Changelog v1.88:

NEW content:

items: added Halloween Box for online invasion

modding: added grenade specific throw animation support

modding: added allow_rare for armory_item_spawn result

modding: added vehicle spawn_point lock_range

BALANCE Changes:

weapons: player_death_drop_owner_lock_time increased from 30 to 45 seconds

weapons: G11 slightly rebalanced and alternate fire mode (full auto) added

weapons: medical dart gun now only unwounds friendly units and been slightly reworked overall

weapons: M6 lynx suppressed sniper rifle bullet speed slightly reduced

weapons: APR suppressed sniper rifle bullet speed slightly reduced

BUG Fixes and Tweaks:

maps: few fixes here and there

misc: kill XP now relies more on the XP of an enemy unit

misc: kill XP increased by average 35%

calls: combat vehicles and rubber boat drops not possible on objects/buildings anymore

ui: fix for menu scroll bug with initially selected quickmatch map

vehicles: DarkCat XP damage reward significantly improved while final blow reward has been decreased. Added a damage RP reward

dominance: soldiers now get stunned by the pepperdust

WW2 changelog v1.88:

NEW Content:

campaigns: NEW WW2 Undead mission available (found in Campaign list) - featuring a chaotic post-war battle between the Allies, Axis Remnant, and the Undead!

BALANCE Changes:

vehicles: landing craft spawn point lockout reduced from 45m to 30m, AI machine gunner sight range reduced

soldiers: enemy Assault Trooper, Banzai, and Flamethrower Operator are no longer immune to stun / the Mk 3 Concussion Grenade

weapons: Mk 3 Concussion Grenade can no longer stun the user or friendly troops

weapons: PPSh 41 (MP 717) boosted damage over distance

weapons: M1 Thompson (20rnd) raised recoil slightly, was extremely overperforming when using short bursts; still decent now

weapons: Reichsrevolver and M1899 Revolver accuracy nerfed, rarity also increased

weapons: Officer's Engraved Enfield No. 2 Revolver variant increased commonness

calls: considering its low price and rapid arrival time, the Strafing Run has been toned down

vests: Sniper Gear - player characters will now enter a wounded state instead of outright dying

BUG Fixes and Tweaks: