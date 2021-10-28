Why is everybody going to 204?

Greetings paranormal investigators!

Unfortunately, there is no party at 204. ːsteamsadː

Fortunately, you don't have to go to 204. ːsteamhappyː

• When the game was released, the MC-PT videotape was not yet finished. Remember the blasted cliffhanger? However, in this update, the video will now show what actually transpired and will provide a helpful hint.

• The default key for RUN has been changed to Left Shift and the default key for LOOK BACK has been changed to Spacebar.

As of now, more than 3400 players have downloaded and played the game and we're still growing. We will announce an in-game event in a few days so stay tuned. Please support the future of the game at [www.astravelari.com](www.astravelari.com).

Thank you very much.

Cheers,

Astravelari Team