 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Offroad Mania update for 28 October 2021

HALLOWEEN'21

Share · View all patches · Build 7619299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HELLO FANS AND GUESTS!

Halloween'21 is coming... and we glad to show you this special update with Halloween graphic style.

Buy with Discount 21% for Oct 28 - Nov 1, 2021 and have fun!!!

WHAT'S NEW

Offroad Mania Halloween'21 updates:

  • added Halloween graphic style

NEXT UPDATE

If you haven’t seen it yet, we recently added a new car!

Read more about update 1.0.28 ⟶

Now we have time to think about the next update.

We will make an announcement as soon as there is something to say. Be ready!

Write your ideas for a new updates in Community Hub and Discord.

HAVE OFF ROAD! HAVE FUN!

Changed files in this update

Offroad Mania Content Depot 1222041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.