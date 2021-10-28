Share · View all patches · Build 7619299 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 19:09:18 UTC by Wendy

HELLO FANS AND GUESTS!

Halloween'21 is coming... and we glad to show you this special update with Halloween graphic style.

Buy with Discount 21% for Oct 28 - Nov 1, 2021 and have fun!!!

WHAT'S NEW

Offroad Mania Halloween'21 updates:

added Halloween graphic style

If you haven’t seen it yet, we recently added a new car!

Read more about update 1.0.28 ⟶

Now we have time to think about the next update.

We will make an announcement as soon as there is something to say. Be ready!

Write your ideas for a new updates in Community Hub and Discord.

HAVE OFF ROAD! HAVE FUN!