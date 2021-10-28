HELLO FANS AND GUESTS!
Halloween'21 is coming... and we glad to show you this special update with Halloween graphic style.
Buy with Discount 21% for Oct 28 - Nov 1, 2021 and have fun!!!
WHAT'S NEW
Offroad Mania Halloween'21 updates:
- added Halloween graphic style
NEXT UPDATE
If you haven’t seen it yet, we recently added a new car!
Read more about update 1.0.28 ⟶
Now we have time to think about the next update.
We will make an announcement as soon as there is something to say. Be ready!
Write your ideas for a new updates in Community Hub and Discord.
