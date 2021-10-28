The Halloween Update

Village Leaders,

Something spooky is happening in Gostovia. Villages have reported seeing Scarecrows scattered all around the land. Some people report receiving many riches from them, while others are too scared to come close. The people are looking at you, Village Leader. What will you do? Are you brave enough to see them yourself, or are you too scared to try? Legends say that the Scarecrows will only be here until 3rd of November, 2021, so you don’t have much time to make up your mind.

Scarecrows will be at various locations on the map so keep your eyes wide open.

With the spooky season in full swing, it also means that Medieval Dynasty is now on sale on Steam! So celebrate Halloween in style, and grab the game with a 20% OFF discount. Don’t wait too long though as promotion ends on the 1st of November, 2021.

Now, let’s see what these people in Gostovia were whispering about...

