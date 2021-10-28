The Halloween update is here with a 30% Discount!

Happy Halloween Humans!

To Celebrate this new update, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone is in the Halloween Sale!

30% OFF in the Steam Halloween Sale!

This new update is big and comes with a new enemy type, a new Level Editor mode and a new Official Adventure to play!

We have added Zombie Enemies!

These robots are rusting and dangerous! Their big claws can tear a robot into scrap metal very quick.

There are four Zombies, from the small Level 1 Zombie to the Level 4 Fire Zombie!

You can use these enemies in the Level editor or try the Trouble at Zombie Tower Adventure to see how scary they can be!

Adventure Levels - A new Level Editor mode!

Do you want to make and play levels outside of the arena? The Adventure Mode is a free space to create any shaped level you want!

Here is a quick list of all the additions to the Level Editor:

Adventure Levels let you build outside of the arena.

New Stealth Mechanics so robots can only attack if they see the player.

so robots can only attack if they see the player. Make your robots walk around a patrol route so the player can hide from them.

so the player can hide from them. Customise the Win and Lose conditions of your levels.

of your levels. Checkpoints so you can spawn the player wherever you want.

you want. Upgrade Bot is here! You can put him anywhere and give the player more upgrade points.

We are working on a tutorial to cover all of these new features and help more people make Adventure Levels!

You can create Adventure levels in the Level Editor and post them to the Steam Workshop for everyone on PC to play.

Play the new Zombie Adventure!

We have made a new level so you can see all the new features. In Trouble in Zombie Tower, you will have to sneak past all the Zombies guarding the tower so you don't have to fight them all at once!

Download it from the Steam Workshop!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2638435264

Please send us anything you make with Adventure Mode or Zombies in our discord! https://discord.gg/doborog

Have a happy Halloween!

Josh - Community Manager