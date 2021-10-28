[Patch v1.0.4a] Dreams of an Exile v1.0.4a is now available

We’ve received feedback about a possible way to break Dreams of an Exile girls’ routes, so we’ve made a small patch to fix it. Thank Tuuo for reporting it!

Now, it’s not possible to access a specific area before the right moment for it. This will make you avoid the problem in which you can’t trigger one of Nessire’s cutscene.

Thank you all for using the game forum and Discord to report bugs and we hope you also enjoy our next yuri games.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1599700/Magic_Exposure__Yuri_Visual_Novel/

Male Doll Team