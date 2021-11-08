Football Manager 2022 OUT NOW

We’re delighted to announce that Football Manager 2022 is out now across all platforms.

PC and Mac users can download and play FM22 now from Steam, Epic Games and the Microsoft Store. Those of you who’ve been enjoying the FM22 Beta can simply quit and restart the relevant launcher and the game will update to the full release build. All single-player progress made in the Beta will automatically carry forward.

Those purchasing a physical copy of FM22 will notice that, for the first time in the series’ history, there is no disc included in the box. This is part of our continued commitment to reducing our impact on the environment. In place of the disc, you'll receive an activation code for Steam.

You can now begin your career on console with Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition now available for purchase and play.

In an historic first, FM22 and FM22 Xbox Edition are both available with Xbox Game Pass from launch. As such, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers can start their careers on PC or Console* from Day One at no extra charge.

FM22 Mobile is now available for download from the App Store and Google Play. Those who pre-ordered on iOS devices will be able to play immediately.

Completing the squad for this season, Football Manager 2022 Touch (Nintendo Switch™ only) is also now live on the Nintendo eShop.

For information on how to update or install your game, check out our Getting Started FAQs.

What to Expect

FM22

The closest thing to real football management. FM22 brings new, progressive ways to find your winning edge, instill your footballing style and earn it on the pitch.

It is our most immersive and realistic title yet and experienced players will notice upgrades and optimisations immediately.

For a deeper dive into what’s new, including the Data Hub and improved Match Experience, check out our Headline Feature blogs.

FM22 Xbox Edition

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition is a bespoke version of Football Manager adapted for streamlined console play on the biggest stage.

For more information on functionality, features and what to expect from FM22 Xbox, visit the FM22 Xbox feature blog.

FM22 Mobile

Football Manager 2022 Mobile is most global edition the series’ history and offers the fastest route to football glory, whenever and wherever you play.

For full details on this year’s new additions, including overhauls to Scouting and Transfers, dig into our headline feature guide.

FM22 Touch

Take the streamlined path to Football Manager glory in FM22 Touch, adapted and optimised for the Nintendo Switch™ with an enhanced user interface. You’ll delegate the detail and skip the media circus for just the best bits – tactics and transfers.

For more information on what to expect from this year’s edition, check out the FM22 Touch feature blog.

*Only Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition is available on Console.