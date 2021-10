Share · View all patches · Build 7619131 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 18:09:48 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone,

War of Rights is currently 35% off as part of this year's Steam Halloween Sale running from October 28th until November 1st!

Now is the perfect time to pick up the game should you want to join the ranks and take part in team-centric & authentic Civil War multiplayer battles featuring up to 400 players!

You can grab your copy over at: https://store.steampowered.com/app/424030/War_of_Rights/

We look forward to be welcoming the many fresh recruits!