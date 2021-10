Привет, Grims.

Oak here! I'm happy to announce, that finally, we're releasing the Russian localization of Death and Taxes! What has been added is the Russian translation of all dialogues and profiles (some special in-game items remain untranslated, I hope you're OK with that!).

The update is live RIGHT MEOW. If you update your game, it will be available. Here's how you can get it:

That is all.

Thank you everyone! ^_^

Much love,

-Death and Taxes