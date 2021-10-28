Shining Evil Alien Halloween Blade

The knife has just begun

Revisit the game you know and love, only this time some weapons are inspired by those wielded by heroes and antiheroes of the movies that you love to fear.

Finger on the pulse

Reimagined main theme will ease you into the pumpkin carving mood, and so will the new overlay on the title screen. But... what's that laying on the table when you're entering the game?

Axidents may happen

To see the new weapons you need only to start the game during Halloween Event and pick up the corresponding weapon to see their alternate skins. The technical attributes or ammo used is the same as in the base game. Also - upgrading the firearms will result in the skin being substituted for the new, upgraded model.

Project Warlock Halloween Exclusive Features Set

New Halloween Dagger skin - Project Mike Kitchen Knife !

! New Halloween Axe skin - Project Johnny Fire Axe !

! New Halloween Shotgun skin - Project Blade Stake Shotgun !

! New Halloween Super Shotgun skin - Project Ash Boomstick !

! New Halloween SMG skin - Project Ripley Pulse Rifle !

! New Halloween-themed Main Theme and main menu!

New Halloween entering artwork!

Changelog

Fixes

Fixed changing screen resolution bug

Fixed incorrectly displayed perk point numbers in the stats screen

Balance

Balanced the crossbow - now you have to wait 1 second before picking up the bolt you shot

Changed the way that the Staff charges - the mana is reduced after shot, instead of while charging

Also - if this wasn't clear - the fixes and balance issues are here to stay. But all the Halloween Exclusive Features are limited time only and will not be available after the Halloween Event. So... Get to it!

Well then - Happy Halloween everybody! And don't forget to FOLLOW and WISHLIST Project Warlock II below.

