MORDHAU Patch #23 & Halloween

Patch #23 brings a rework of Castello, which has been redesigned to flow and perform better.

Toolbox users will find that they're able to place a deployable spawn in Frontline and Invasion modes, which allows allies to spawn closer to the battle.

There's also the shawm, a brand new instrument for bards to embrace.

Some cosmetics are also included in this patch, most notably the jester set.







Finally, we're enabling the Halloween event to run from today until November 6th. Log in to get an executioner's hood that you can keep, and a temporary shame mask for the duration of the event. You might also find faces have been turned into horrific abberations, and pumpkins that appear from the unlikeliest of places.

Patch #23 Changelog 28/10/2021

General

Enabled Halloween event - faces now look scary and horses poop pumpkins which can be picked up

Skins

Added Jester Set

Added Fisherman’s Hat

Added Goatskin Hat

Added Wooden Maul skin

Combat

Kicks can now flinch releases again

Kicks no longer drain stamina on hit/parry

Small parry/block adjustment to reduce backparries

Toolbox can no longer build out of bounds

Updated CombatTest with new WIP riposte animation rework & explosive barrel prototype

Weapons & Equipment

Added new instrument: Shawm

Added new toolbox building: Deployable spawn

Toolbox ballista cost increased to 6

Toolbox firepit cost increased to 8

Toolbox walls now take increased damage

Toolbox walls and spikes now take longer to auto build

Toolbox no longer drops on melee hit

Doors now take increased damage

Firebombs now have slightly more radius & deal slightly more wood damage

Longbow buffed slightly, faster draw speed (1.1 -> 1s) and slightly faster projectile speed

Buffed rock basket

Buffed two handed rock base damage

Maps

Reworked Castello

Various map optimizations and fixes

Added ammo boxes to Taiga brawl maps

Reduced noble area on MountainPeak Invasion

Cleaned up Feitoria town area and improved the layout in some areas

Mallets (next to barricades) and lances now respawn

Fixed bots not moving on SKM Feitoria

Animations

Added new Lute equipment emote

Added new jester global emote

Added new emote for throwables

Fixed interact animations looking bad with 2h carryables

Horde

Adjusted AI behaviour to now avoid areas other AI is in to prevent congestion

Misc

Equipment now draws the same type of shadow as characters

Equipment now draws indirect shadows

Projectiles now bounce off a bit more when hitting characters without sticky

Optimizations for toolbox buildings

Adjusted Arming cap

Various mesh and texture optimizations

Tweaked physics assets for some equipment to better match their shape and size

Sounds

Added heartbeat sound on low health

Added new crossroads ambient sounds

Added new sounds for door and firepit breaking

Added new sounds for ballista, buildable ballista and catapult breaking

Added new ambient sounds for Grad, Pit, Castello and Taiga

Improved fire sound

UI