MORDHAU Patch #23 & Halloween

Patch #23 brings a rework of Castello, which has been redesigned to flow and perform better.
Toolbox users will find that they're able to place a deployable spawn in Frontline and Invasion modes, which allows allies to spawn closer to the battle.
There's also the shawm, a brand new instrument for bards to embrace.
Some cosmetics are also included in this patch, most notably the jester set.
Finally, we're enabling the Halloween event to run from today until November 6th. Log in to get an executioner's hood that you can keep, and a temporary shame mask for the duration of the event. You might also find faces have been turned into horrific abberations, and pumpkins that appear from the unlikeliest of places.
Patch #23 Changelog 28/10/2021
General
- Enabled Halloween event - faces now look scary and horses poop pumpkins which can be picked up
Skins
- Added Jester Set
- Added Fisherman’s Hat
- Added Goatskin Hat
- Added Wooden Maul skin
Combat
- Kicks can now flinch releases again
- Kicks no longer drain stamina on hit/parry
- Small parry/block adjustment to reduce backparries
- Toolbox can no longer build out of bounds
- Updated CombatTest with new WIP riposte animation rework & explosive barrel prototype
Weapons & Equipment
- Added new instrument: Shawm
- Added new toolbox building: Deployable spawn
- Toolbox ballista cost increased to 6
- Toolbox firepit cost increased to 8
- Toolbox walls now take increased damage
- Toolbox walls and spikes now take longer to auto build
- Toolbox no longer drops on melee hit
- Doors now take increased damage
- Firebombs now have slightly more radius & deal slightly more wood damage
- Longbow buffed slightly, faster draw speed (1.1 -> 1s) and slightly faster projectile speed
- Buffed rock basket
- Buffed two handed rock base damage
Maps
- Reworked Castello
- Various map optimizations and fixes
- Added ammo boxes to Taiga brawl maps
- Reduced noble area on MountainPeak Invasion
- Cleaned up Feitoria town area and improved the layout in some areas
- Mallets (next to barricades) and lances now respawn
- Fixed bots not moving on SKM Feitoria
Animations
- Added new Lute equipment emote
- Added new jester global emote
- Added new emote for throwables
- Fixed interact animations looking bad with 2h carryables
Horde
- Adjusted AI behaviour to now avoid areas other AI is in to prevent congestion
Misc
- Equipment now draws the same type of shadow as characters
- Equipment now draws indirect shadows
- Projectiles now bounce off a bit more when hitting characters without sticky
- Optimizations for toolbox buildings
- Adjusted Arming cap
- Various mesh and texture optimizations
- Tweaked physics assets for some equipment to better match their shape and size
Sounds
- Added heartbeat sound on low health
- Added new crossroads ambient sounds
- Added new sounds for door and firepit breaking
- Added new sounds for ballista, buildable ballista and catapult breaking
- Added new ambient sounds for Grad, Pit, Castello and Taiga
- Improved fire sound
UI
- Refactored and updated all sliders with additional functionality
- Updated analog cursor image
- Chat entry button now covers the whole message, making selecting it easier (to apply mutes/etc)
Changed files in this update