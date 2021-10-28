V1.100 now in "Future" branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey all,

New settings to nerf your favorite enemy ([spoiler]Slime[/spoiler]), more detailed scores listed on the Dailey & Weekly Challenges, more consistent Dailey Challenges across players, better handling of game freezing/crashing, and a boatload of fixes :)

It's been a while, but a Duskers update is finally in the staging area (future branch)! This update contains all of the goodies of Decavoid's unofficial patch, with a few more things added in. In fact, Decavoid's the one that integrated them into the base game :)

As usual, please opt into the "Future" branch if you're brave enough to test out what we're working on (see HERE for how to opt-in). You'll know you've done it right when you see v1.100 in the bottom right corner of the Main Menu (Duskers Boot Utility).

If you do find bugs that you believe might be specific to this version please post them in the Support/Issues/Bugs Sub-forum with "[v1.100]" at the beginning of the title.

(WARNING: Many changes may act odd if you're in the middle of a run. If you are in the middle of a run and aren't willing to start a new one you may want to wait till your run is ended, or see THIS post)

Please let us know your thoughts/feedback on any of these things below!

V1.100

Additions:



"Options-Difficulty ->Slime: Disabled = no damage, slowest, generator rooms safe Easy = half damage, slower, generator rooms safe Normal

Daily & Weekly challenge Leaderboards: view other players' mission time, and component scores: Scrap, Drones, Upgrades, & Fuel.

Press Shift+Left, Shift+Right, N or P key to view all leaderboard results.

Update Weekly challenge point values Scrap = 2 Drone HP = 1 Drone Upgrade = 6

Show crash dialog when reading or writing a save file fails.

Show a descriptive error message when a crash happens. Add a button to open log folder.

Updated credits

Fixes:



losing drone upgrades

losing ship upgrades

made daily challenges more consistent across players

trading post no longer repairs broken sold items when loading a save.

trading post no longer repairs ship upgrades when loading a save.

black screen when starting daily challenge

can't install ship upgrades in some cases

vented scrap bug

bugs related to vented lures

can't teleport to a vented room

shield upgrade no longer breaks when placed on a disabled drone.

a bug that prevented a mission from starting when executing "open r1" command

missions where terminals do not work

custom dronenames.txt file no longer affects drone health in challenges

noise and color blind mode no longer reset when playing challenge mode

stutter when killing a lot of slime at once

ghost slime damage after using sonic

random terminal commands in dailies

random sentry scrap drop in dailies

fuel access has 100 HP instead of 0 HP

tow error in a vented room

an exploit that allowed used upgrades to not take damage at the end of a mission if placed on a disabled drone that was not a player starting drone.

Save upgrade: transfer ship upgrades in autotraders inventory to UniverseSaveFile

Save upgrade: fix broken last drone upgrade ID, last ship upgrade ID

"Challenge" menu item is not being shown in the main menu on slow Internet connection.

Fix stale galaxy data message when reinstalling the game.



-Tim (Duskers Creator Guy)