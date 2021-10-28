[Version 1.3.0a] Yes, Brother Major Update #2

It’s a pleasure to announce that the second Major Update for Yes, Brother is now live! Check out what has changed:

All tilesets have been changed: now you’ll play a game with Male Doll’s original assets;

All pixel art characters have been changed: now all NPCs have new sprites. Since we’ve been working on new ones, you won’t notice big differences in sprite variation. In the next updates some will be added, specially for children and old people.

Skin tones variations: now there are three types of skin tones. RPG Maker is known by its white characters, but we are a brand that focuses on differences. This means we’ve been working on skin tones variations and for the first time, we have a game with people of color!

Some places have changed a little bit: since there are some sprites we hadn’t made yet (like the wooden partitions used in the church), we changed these places a little bit to fit in the assets we had.

Animations, concept arts and scenes are still the same as the old version. They will be changed in our final major update with the new part of the game. Also, the ‘Yes, Brother’ price will increase by 1 dollar soon.

IMPORTANT NOTES:

If you have a save and want to play the game again, it’s recommended you start a new one.

If you find any bugs, please, join Discord to report them or use the game forum.

If you want to check more about the game/story major updates, you can read the full post here.

Thank you all for supporting us and we hope you enjoy our upcoming releases.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1704310/Burning_Horns_A_Bara_Isekai_JRPG/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1599700/Magic_Exposure__Yuri_Visual_Novel/

Don’t forget to follow our Steam page, we’re getting closer to 600 followers!