--->>> Halloween in the Bunker

Share · View all patches · Build 7618984 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 17:06:49 UTC by Wendy

Soldiers!

We have just deployed a Full Halloween content.

This massive content lets you play the Bunker again experiencing new gameplay, enemies and tactics.

Tell us on discord what do you think :-)

Here is the trailer on our YT channel: YouTube

Check this out:

Boss encounter!

Zombies!

Mummies! (try to find them somewhere...)

Pumpkinheads!

Spiders! (people with arachnophobia please watch out... :-))

Jumpscares!

New missions!

Halloween dailies (or rather “nightlies”)

Spooky graphical overhaul

Diverse sound effects

Very long dark Halloween nights

Candies in the opponents bodies - trick or treat, give the energy to get you through the long nights

Pumpkin bombs. You can find them in the opponents bodies. Put your Zombies up in the air !!

Scythe. You can find after killing The Butcher as well by searching the mummies. The scythe can come in handy when fighting Zombies. Has a slightly greater range than the axe and deals more damage

Bats are flying during the night instead of birds

Night animal sounds

You can join our Discord anytime:

cheers,

Bunker Dev Team