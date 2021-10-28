--->>> Halloween in the Bunker

Soldiers!
We have just deployed a Full Halloween content.
This massive content lets you play the Bunker again experiencing new gameplay, enemies and tactics.
Tell us on discord what do you think :-)
Here is the trailer on our YT channel:
Check this out:
- Boss encounter!
- Zombies!
- Mummies! (try to find them somewhere...)
- Pumpkinheads!
- Spiders! (people with arachnophobia please watch out... :-))
- Jumpscares!
- New missions!
- Halloween dailies (or rather “nightlies”)
- Spooky graphical overhaul
- Diverse sound effects
- Very long dark Halloween nights
- Candies in the opponents bodies - trick or treat, give the energy to get you through the long nights
- Pumpkin bombs. You can find them in the opponents bodies. Put your Zombies up in the air !!
- Scythe. You can find after killing The Butcher as well by searching the mummies. The scythe can come in handy when fighting Zombies. Has a slightly greater range than the axe and deals more damage
- Bats are flying during the night instead of birds
- Night animal sounds
You can join our Discord anytime:
cheers,
Bunker Dev Team
Changed files in this update