WW2: Bunker Simulator update for 28 October 2021

--->>> Halloween in the Bunker

Soldiers!

We have just deployed a Full Halloween content.

This massive content lets you play the Bunker again experiencing new gameplay, enemies and tactics.

Tell us on discord what do you think :-)

Here is the trailer on our YT channel:

Check this out:

  • Boss encounter!
  • Zombies!
  • Mummies! (try to find them somewhere...)
  • Pumpkinheads!
  • Spiders! (people with arachnophobia please watch out... :-))
  • Jumpscares!
  • New missions!
  • Halloween dailies (or rather “nightlies”)
  • Spooky graphical overhaul
  • Diverse sound effects
  • Very long dark Halloween nights
  • Candies in the opponents bodies - trick or treat, give the energy to get you through the long nights
  • Pumpkin bombs. You can find them in the opponents bodies. Put your Zombies up in the air !!
  • Scythe. You can find after killing The Butcher as well by searching the mummies. The scythe can come in handy when fighting Zombies. Has a slightly greater range than the axe and deals more damage
  • Bats are flying during the night instead of birds
  • Night animal sounds

cheers,

Bunker Dev Team

