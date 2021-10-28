Major Update - 0.7.0 - Halloween Workshop

Hi,

there is a new big update available for you. Below you can find out what has changed and what we are working on next.

The apocalypse is here

A completely new decoration package has been added: Apocalypse (incl. Zombies).



Furthermore, in line with Halloween, we have added some new decorative objects to the game:



Moreover, there are also new park decoration options:



Workshop Support

We have implemented (a first version of) workshop support for you. You can now upload your own textures (floor and platform textures and wall paintings) to Indoorlands and share them with other players via the workshop. You can also post your own blueprints in the workshop and share your craziest / most beautiful creations with others.

The game also generates templates for you, so you can get started without any problems.



In the future, we'd like to integrate even more types of shareable content, more on that below. We are already excited to see what great creations you will upload!

You can access the workshop here:



A short guide on how to use the workshop can be found here:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2639175045

Super Experimental: "Create Your Ride"

This feature is only available on the "experimental" Branch verfügbar (Instructions: Hier ). You can find a button in the main menu ( only in the Experimental version) that will take you to "Create Your Ride". Disclaimer: This is an early, incomplete, experimental version. It is missing content, a deep integration into the game and certainly still has some bugs. However, we would like to hear your opinion about it. Be sure to use the bug reporting feature for suggestions and bug reports. Thank you!

It is now a completely redesigned version of our original prototype, allowing rides to be assembled and customized very freely using "anchors".



As we move forward, we'd also like to link "Create Your Ride" to Workshop (see above) so you can share your wildly fun machines with the world.

Other changes

Added

New music for apocalypse and Halloween

New Halloween fence set



New Apocalypse wall painting

It is now possible to click on the entrance hall and thus directly access the menu for setting prices and capacities.

When a hall is selected, can be sold by pressing DEL

New supporter names. Many thanks to you! If you also want your name to appear in the game, check out the Supporter Edition:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1666380/Indoorlands__Supporter_Edition/

Improved

The entrance hall now indicates if the park is closed.

The delete tool in the park can now also sell buildings (previously only path pieces).

The path textures for the park are now available in the hall and vice versa.

Several performance optimizations implemented

Fixed

The in-game generated screenshots had wrong colors + shadows were not rendered

Construction of several buildings with SHIFT did not cost money

What happens next?

We will now first continue to work on "Create Your Ride" (see above), so that a final integration into the game will be possible. This means the rides should of course be usable in your park, more content and possibilities should be available etc..

We also continue to work on a larger park area as well as the sandbox mode.

We hope you like the update and the direction "Indoorlands" is going. Thanks for your bug reports and feedback. Remember, the red button with bug icon in the top bar is the fastest way to submit feedback. You are also welcome to join us on our Discord ( https://discord.gg/2X8WWaK ) or post in the STEAM discussions.