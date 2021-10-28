VERSION 1.1.0 FIX

UI

• Added button remapping option for controller

• Key config is now accessible in the pause menu

• Added prompt before equipping the Rehearsal Pass sticker

• Fixed beat visualization missing in some boss levels

• Fixed mouse click input in the Sewer

• Adjusted in-game bloom settings

• Added reflection, controller vibration and camera sensitivity options.

• Added VSync option in Pause Screen

• Mouse no longer locked when in UI-mode (cursor shown) on both Windowed Full Screen and Full Screen modes

• Other minor fixes to UI controls

Gameplay

• Fixed duplicate and incorrect fan graffiti

• Reduced objects blocking the entry to the spoilers graffiti area

• Adjusted the timing for Mayday's 2nd combo

• Fixed rare case where the player cannot attack after performing a special move

• Fixed damage taken score doesn't calculate properly in Winning Screen

• Fixed controller couldn't function after returned to main menu from pause screen

• Fixed rare cases where the Sewer screen is pitch black

• Adjusted the timing for parry in DJ Subatomic Supernova and Sayu boss fight

• Updated misleading attack VFX in Sayu's final phase

• Fixed missing attacks in Sayu's level

• Fixed Mayday and Zuke's transformable model for Tatiana's boss fight

• Fixed low quality model in the Final Showdown cutscene

• Optimized 1010 boss level

• Fixed 1010 and Eve showstopper scene's guitar physics

Audio

• Fixed 2nd Post Punch cutscene not playing ambience when Tatiana blows the horn

• Fixed Sewers skill upgrading playing the wrong sounds

• Fixed Yinu's BGM not switching back to EDM after Mother's vulnerable phase in P2

Misc

• Missing achievements will be granted when entering the Sewer

• Neon J can now dance!