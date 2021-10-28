VERSION 1.1.0 FIX

UI
• Added button remapping option for controller
• Key config is now accessible in the pause menu
• Added prompt before equipping the Rehearsal Pass sticker
• Fixed beat visualization missing in some boss levels
• Fixed mouse click input in the Sewer
• Adjusted in-game bloom settings
• Added reflection, controller vibration and camera sensitivity options.
• Added VSync option in Pause Screen
• Mouse no longer locked when in UI-mode (cursor shown) on both Windowed Full Screen and Full Screen modes
• Other minor fixes to UI controls
Gameplay
• Fixed duplicate and incorrect fan graffiti
• Reduced objects blocking the entry to the spoilers graffiti area
• Adjusted the timing for Mayday's 2nd combo
• Fixed rare case where the player cannot attack after performing a special move
• Fixed damage taken score doesn't calculate properly in Winning Screen
• Fixed controller couldn't function after returned to main menu from pause screen
• Fixed rare cases where the Sewer screen is pitch black
• Adjusted the timing for parry in DJ Subatomic Supernova and Sayu boss fight
• Updated misleading attack VFX in Sayu's final phase
• Fixed missing attacks in Sayu's level
• Fixed Mayday and Zuke's transformable model for Tatiana's boss fight
• Fixed low quality model in the Final Showdown cutscene
• Optimized 1010 boss level
• Fixed 1010 and Eve showstopper scene's guitar physics
Audio
• Fixed 2nd Post Punch cutscene not playing ambience when Tatiana blows the horn
• Fixed Sewers skill upgrading playing the wrong sounds
• Fixed Yinu's BGM not switching back to EDM after Mother's vulnerable phase in P2
Misc
• Missing achievements will be granted when entering the Sewer
• Neon J can now dance!
UI
