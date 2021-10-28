Update 0.5.0. - The Bear Clan / Halloween Special Event

Northernfolk!

It is the time when Hel herself turns the blind eye to the dead warriors returning to Midgard and roaming the Frozen North. The spooky season is upon us, and it did not spare the serene lands of Frozenheim! A special in-game event will pit the players against the Draugen, corporal ghosts of fallen Vikings who come back looking to spread terror and need to be put to rest again. You'll be facing them in-game starting today, and through to November 8.

But that's only the saesoning on the main course that is the new content update. See for yourself!

Want to know the specifics? Read up below!

Changelog

Update 0.5.0 - The Bear Clan full changelog:

[F] - feature, [B] - bugfix, [Blc] - balance change

[F] Thorstein, new hero character

[F] Added Bear clan to tech tree

[F] Added Trapper unit

[F] Temporary 'Winter Nights' event for Halloween

[F] Limited-time event of Draugen in wave survival mode

[F] Replaced "Spike Pits" tech with "Balanced Diet"

[B] Fix for load of traps

[B] Fix for colors of house upgrades

[B] Improvements for house bounds

[B] Fix for palisade multiplied health after load

[B] Fix for Tech Tree in campaign missions

[B] Improvements for team selection

[B] Fix quest load issues in campaign 4

[B] Improvements for team path scheduling

[B] Fix for hunters randomly stopping gathering food

[B] Fix AI attacking friendly players

[B] Fix for ship banners not during combat [MP]

[B] Fix for ship orders [MP]

[B] Fix for warriors smashing each other with oars during naval fights [MP]

[Blc] Reduced cost of Settlers

[Blc] Reduced income of hunters hut

[Blc] Increased Health of town hall by 50%

That's it for today, Northernfolk, enjoy the spooky season and the new update. May Odin protect you!

Yours,

Paranoid Interactive & Hyperstrange