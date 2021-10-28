v1.6.0: Boogeyman Update!

Hello Zombieland Trick-or-treaters!

We’re giving out treats this Halloween, with a bucketful of digital candy to share, so please don’t TP our houses! Welcome to the golfing jungle in ‘Teeki Putt’, an epic new level with snakes and tigers and zombies, oh my! Then feel the fear in Office Party, a major remake of the classic ‘Smartik Technologies’ level, now spiced with extra pumpkins! And enjoy three other remixes, each with its own unique challenge.

Each new level comes with its own gun skins to win. Bonus levels require the Zombieland Invitation to be unlocked before they can be accessed.

There’s never been a better time to catch Headshot Fever, so jump on board and learn why Zombieland fans across the planet are celebrating Halloween in VR!

For this patch (1.6.0):

Major Additions and Changes

5 new levels including a brand new level in a savage, mini-golf jungle and a Halloween-themed scarefest!

New levels added:

Teeki Putt

Office Party

Quickie

Clearance

Hole in one

This update also includes:

Pumpkinhead zombies!

Awesome new gun skins!

Small Tweaks



Use cardboard standees to start or extend your combo via a headshot!

Zombies with special animations - such as the car zombie in Junkyard - will now initiate / maintain adrenaline via headshots!

Happy Halloween everyone!

P.S. We have an official Zombieland community on Discord! Head over to discord.gg/zombielandvr to hear the latest updates, find out what we’re up to and take on some of the best Zombieland players around.