The Act 3 Patch Is Now Live!

Greetings, Heroes.

An avalanche of updates has landed on Gordian Quest! For the duration of the Steam Halloween Sale, Gordian Quest will also be on 30% off so if you've been wanting to join in on the adventure, now is a really good time! :)

Let's dive straight into the maw of madness!

Act III - The Faded Peaks (Lv 36 - 48)

Leave the Azul Desert and continue your adventures in the Faded Peaks, an icy mountain region once home to the Vanai. Where Act 1 and 2 were much more open and vast, Act 3 features a challenging trek from base camp to summit - a more linear route but interspersed with multiple branching paths.

11 new enemy types to test your mettle.

5 new bosses - the Beholder, the Blue Dragon, the Hellserpent, the Hobgoblin Warlord ... last one's a surprise!

40 new Legendary items to discover.





Campaign Changes

You can now play a concurrent Campaign or Realms game on the same profile. Gone are the days of switching profiles or ensuring the current run is completed.

Campaign is now considered a persistent mode - continue playing with your party even after the Act has ended while you wait for Act 4 and endgame modes.

In campaigns, the Renown counter at the top now displays your lifetime amount.

An item Stash has been added to the Guild Hall and Operations Tent, allowing you to store items.

Exploration

Exploration is a new node mechanic that captures the spirit of the party venturing through an area, interacting with collectables, and making micro decisions.. When entering an Exploration node, a random map will be generated, littered with various interactive elements.

This feature is present in all Acts, and is intended to reduce the abundance of combat nodes.

Missions

First introduced as Kyreal's function back in Act 2, we had always wanted to cycle back to it and make changes to address its usability. With more of GQ's core features in place, we are ready to refresh Missions as an endgame feature.

Heroes that you've acquired can be set to focus on one of two missions.

While travelling, you can meet up to 3 heroes while in Explorations - interacting with them will trigger their mission, revealing an object of their interest or granting you a side benefit.

Kyreal now also sells Maps, and you can run them by him to trigger an Exploration.

Maps can also come in the form of Raid Maps, which are suped-up versions of normal Maps.

Camping

Updated camping mechanics. There are now more varied reward mechanisms, methods of interactions, as well as deterministic ways to gain the base benefits of camping (rest and recovery).

Previously, hero field abilities were gated behind artifacts. These abilities have been changed to be part of the heroes' camp abilities.

Instead of paying a lump Supply cost to set up camp, the cost has been transferred to specific actions, so there can be more granular usage of Supplies based on what the party requires.





Realm Mode

While this patch cycle gives more love to the campaign side of things, Realm Mode is not forgotten and enjoys all of the above changes in a modified form.

Weekly/All-Time leaderboards have been added.

And More!

We've again simplified various status effects to make the game easier to understand and process. Burn, Chill, Poison, Bleed, and Shock are now back to being value-based, and always trigger before a unit's turn start.

If you've fully cleared an area, resting in an inn allows you to partially regenerate map nodes, allowing you an avenue to continue adventuring through Acts even after completion.

Updated visuals on enemy intents to better let you identify enemies using AOE attacks, Potent skills, or skills that track specific heroes.

Read the Patch Notes to get the full scoop!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/981430/discussions/3/2957166487947082868/

Thanks for reading. We will continue to work hard in bringing you more exciting features and improvements in the game. We thank you for your support and patience as we continue to build this game with you.

As always, we hope to hear your thoughts below on what we’ve put forth so far. Feel free to join us on Discord https://discordapp.com/invite/tce6YMW to chat with us.

And last but not least, if you haven't already, please consider giving us a positive review on Steam if you like how we are doing so far. It would really mean a lot to us. Thanks! :)

Crafted With Love,

The Mixed Realms Team