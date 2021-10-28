Geheimnisnacht Returns

The most ill-omened time of the year has returned to Vermintide 2, and this year it is more menacing than ever before. Geheimnisnacht is live on all platforms between October 28 - November 7.

Challenge yourself and your fellow heroes during Geheimnisnacht. Visit a ritual site, collect the Skull of Blosphoros, and survive the remainder of the mission(s) in order to earn time-limited rewards. Good luck!

“Geheimnisnacht is the most ill-omened night of the year and with both Mannslieb and Morrslieb full in the sky only the strong and brave dare venture into the dark. During Gehimnisnacht it's said that the veil between the living and the dead is thinner, and it's the perfect time to visit the Gardens of Morr to pay homage to the ancestors.”

If you want to take a deeper dive into how Geheimnisnacht manifests across the Old World we suggest you read this dev blog!

The word from Lohner's scouts is that the pactsworn are conducting rituals centered on a particularly animated skull. Lost in whatever it is they were up to, they didn't pay the scouts any heed at first. Then one lass chucked a rock at a celebrant and the rest flung themselves at her, eyes aglow and murder in their vicious hearts. It all went downhill from there. According to the survivors, the pactsworn were stronger than normal, like the skull was empowering them ... There was some mention of a mocking voice as well, though that is probably the least of anyone's worries.

The ritual sites can be located in; Righteous Stand, Enchanter's Lair, Screaming Bell, Old Haunts, and Empire in Flames. It’s on you if you want to get involved or just … leave it all the hell alone.

Disrupt the ritual and secure the Skull of Blosphoros for an extra challenge. Select your courier with caution as there is no second chance of picking up the Skull during that mission once it has been lost.

During Geheimnisnacht you can earn new unique time-limited rewards by completing the themed quests. New weapon illusions, portrait frames, and a painting is awaiting those brave enough to face the challenge.