Halloween Update

Hello everyone, I'm here with a new update. So what I added:

Halloween event

This event will automatically turn on every year on the eve of the holiday and will last for several days. Even if there are not big changes in the Halloween theme, it adds a holiday atmosphere.

Artificial Intelligence Shady

Now you can choose Shady as the opponent for which the AI ​​will play. His demeanor matches his style of play. The first time he watches you until he accumulates enough power, and then mercilessly kills one after another.

Achievements

Namely 10 pieces. A couple of secret and Easter ones, and see how beautifully drawn they are.



Lobby

Language when creating a server so that players can see what language they speak on a given server.

Ping in the lobby, well, it's clear why.

And now what has I corrected:

The main fix is ​​that I switched the movement of the players to physics and now they should interact correctly with the doors.

As requested, interaction with the door and drawers no longer blocks the camera, however, if someone else needs it, you can always hold Left Alt so that the camera does not rotate.

Internal voice chat is disabled for dead characters.

Corrected sound settings for code panels.

Other little changes.

Note:

If you have problems starting the game, please install the latest graphics driver and restart your PC.

Thank you for your participation in the development of the game and a happy Halloween!

And as usual, the link to the discord channel of the game:

