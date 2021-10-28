Halloween Event - Boo Process

Paranormal activities have been spotted in Due Process... it's Halloween!

We're doing a seasonal event this Halloween to tie into our recent release of our customization update, so we bring to you a limited time event with items you can unlock and a change in our levels!

Halloween Cosmetics

We've added a bunch of free items for you to grab this Halloween, but in order to get them you need to log in once per day during the event! Each day we'll reveal new cosmetics that will be added to your account when you log in, and they'll stay with you permanently - all for free!

Spooky Killhouse

The moon has risen on killhouse! The existing daytime killhouse maps have been taken out of rotation temporarily and replaced with a set of night time killhouses for this event. They have some added lights, and a bright moon light to guide you through the level, but there are dark places where players can hide in the shadows. Be sure to bring your flares and NVGs, and don't forget you can use your flashlight!





We hope you have fun on this Halloween event, be sure to join in as it will will only last through November first. Watch out for strange things happening in Alpha City!

Patch Notes: (most changes are temporary)