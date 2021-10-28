Improvements, Physics and Wheel Support !

Hi ! I hope you are all doing great ! This update is entirely dedicated to all of you, posting on the forums, finding bugs and suggesting improvements and features ! Let's get to it.

This update is one of these times when one thing leads to another. As you know, wheel support was a little bit clunky, and to be honest I was never truly happy about it. That was just the best solution I could come up with at the time. So, many tries later, new version is finally here ! Now you can use multiple input devices, H-shifter and bind buttons ! I will add a new thread on the forum to track supported wheels and any issues with this new system.

Wheel support rework led to another major issue of how the cars were driven. Let me clarify, before this update wheels were driven by determining their rotation (not torque applied). This was fine in most cases and allowed for having locked differentials. However, having rotation determined by function posed a problem, how to simulate open differential behavior. The solution was to torque driven and to put an actual, fully physics driven differentials with locking option and it worked ! Now everything regarding drivetrain is pure physics !

Another long awaited fix are the brakes. Before, they were composition of applying reverse torque and predefined rotation. Now they are driven by the actual friction on discs brakes !

With all that implemented, there was finally a good time to finish up UI. It had to make room for key bindings, hence improved wheel support , so I touched it up across the game too.

Full list of changes:

more lift options

fixed bug with customization data tables

new options menu

improved suspension stability

vehicle select no longer kick back to main menu

improved navigation in customization menu

options menu stores previously selected settings

gear up/down binding for wheels

new torque based physics

new brake system that is proportional on controllers/wheels

physical differential

improved wheel/device support

wheel support key bindings

H-shifter support

camera sensitivity option now has more range

selected vehicle is stored as default

new map/stage UI

removed level cap and timer from levels

Thank you again for all the suggestions that led to this update ! I hope I solved most of the main issues you had with Pure Rock Crawling. I am now jumping straight back to making a new map ! Cheers !