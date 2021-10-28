Update v7.0

This update adds an account system. Players can choose whether to register an account or not. After accessing the account system, players can check the leaderboard and avoid the problems of unsynchronized archives caused by cloud archives, corrupted archives caused by power outages, and prepare for the online mode later.
Of course, players are free to choose whether to register an account or not. If you do not need to play online, you can choose to play offline.
This update carries out some refactoring of the underlying code, so if you encounter any bugs, please let us know.
-
New resolution
New 2K resolution 2560:1440 window/full screen option
New 4K resolution 3840:2160 window/full screen option
-
New server email account system
Need to connect to steam to verify if you have purchase permission
A steam account corresponds to a game account, please share carefully
3.New offline game function
Skip login after clicking offline game
Offline game can not use the leaderboard and other server functions
-
New server ranking system
Show the total list / soul tendency subdivision ranking of characters in normal / expert mode, displaying information such as floor and clearance time
(The next update provides the learning function of observing the equipment, talents, gems and runes of the characters on the list)
-
New ranking point system
Asterisk：Like
Skeletons：Against,
Trash：doubt button
Praise points recover 1 point per hour, the upper limit of 10 points, 10000 soul crystals returned after praise
New leaderboard and praise system trigger guide
-
Optimize archive data structure
Modify the text of gems/runes to change in real time according to the effect of the word
Reduce the size of archive data to improve the efficiency of cloud archive transmission
-
Optimize game performance and frame rate
Optimize resource reading method to improve scene loading and data reading speed
Optimize the game resource performance consumption to reduce lag and improve frame rate
Modify the abnormal effect of the combined display of damage figures to reduce performance consumption
Modify the damage number unit display to improve the clarity of damage
Modify the combined display of soul crystal drops and pickups to reduce performance consumption
(Due to changes in the underlying code, if you find special effects / effects errors and other issues, please contact us to update the repair)
-
New scenes
New Purgatory scene 2 rooms
New castle scene 4 rooms
New wetland scene 3 rooms
New kingdom scene 2 rooms
Add 3 rooms of Ruins scene
New camp scene 4 rooms
-
New artifacts
New summoning exclusive artifact demon skull
Maximum 7 special words.
Chance to increase the damage of the summoned object when it attacks
Summoner level increase
Summoner overall life and overall attack increase
When the summoner kills the target, it gets attack and burst damage boost buff for 20 seconds
Character attack and damage penetration percentage applied to the summon
A percentage of character blast and blast damage is applied to the summoner
For every 1 point of life you have, the summoner increases 1 point of attack
New red clothes and artifacts drop sound effects
-
Other modifications
Modify the open attack speed cap to 300%
Modify to reduce the range of some long-range monsters seeking enemies
Modify the optimization of the camp channel blocking the camera
Modify to remove the bullet knockback effect of the Kingdom Musketeer
Modify Titanic Body dual-wielding weapons immune to knockdown to completely immune
Modify the description text of the UI bar of the Black Shining Holy Armor BUFF to improve 100% resistance
Modify the freezing effect of the refrigerator skill will no longer be immune to freezing immunity
Modify the camp shaman berserk buff no longer stacked in effect
Modify and optimize the camera blocking in some rooms of the camp
Modify the number of tasks to be completed for the achievement "Helpfulness" to 10 times
Repair the bug that monsters do not lose blood after being deformed
Repair the bug that immunity deformation does not take effect correctly
Repair the bug that the infinite stacking of anti-damage BUFF does not eliminate.
Repair the bug that the character is stuck after canceling the lord portal.
Adjust the deceleration effect of the elite word "ice ball".
Adjust the English translation of "deceleration" of deceleration-penetration gem
