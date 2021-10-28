Update v7.0

This update adds an account system. Players can choose whether to register an account or not. After accessing the account system, players can check the leaderboard and avoid the problems of unsynchronized archives caused by cloud archives, corrupted archives caused by power outages, and prepare for the online mode later.

Of course, players are free to choose whether to register an account or not. If you do not need to play online, you can choose to play offline.

This update carries out some refactoring of the underlying code, so if you encounter any bugs, please let us know.

New server email account system Need to connect to steam to verify if you have purchase permission A steam account corresponds to a game account, please share carefully

3.New offline game function

Skip login after clicking offline game

Offline game can not use the leaderboard and other server functions

New server ranking system

Show the total list / soul tendency subdivision ranking of characters in normal / expert mode, displaying information such as floor and clearance time

(The next update provides the learning function of observing the equipment, talents, gems and runes of the characters on the list)

New ranking point system

Asterisk：Like

Skeletons：Against,

Trash：doubt button

Praise points recover 1 point per hour, the upper limit of 10 points, 10000 soul crystals returned after praise

New leaderboard and praise system trigger guide

Optimize archive data structure

Modify the text of gems/runes to change in real time according to the effect of the word

Reduce the size of archive data to improve the efficiency of cloud archive transmission

Optimize game performance and frame rate

Optimize resource reading method to improve scene loading and data reading speed

Optimize the game resource performance consumption to reduce lag and improve frame rate

Modify the abnormal effect of the combined display of damage figures to reduce performance consumption

Modify the damage number unit display to improve the clarity of damage

Modify the combined display of soul crystal drops and pickups to reduce performance consumption

(Due to changes in the underlying code, if you find special effects / effects errors and other issues, please contact us to update the repair)

New scenes

New Purgatory scene 2 rooms

New castle scene 4 rooms

New wetland scene 3 rooms

New kingdom scene 2 rooms

Add 3 rooms of Ruins scene

New camp scene 4 rooms

New artifacts

New summoning exclusive artifact demon skull

Maximum 7 special words.

Chance to increase the damage of the summoned object when it attacks

Summoner level increase

Summoner overall life and overall attack increase

When the summoner kills the target, it gets attack and burst damage boost buff for 20 seconds

Character attack and damage penetration percentage applied to the summon

A percentage of character blast and blast damage is applied to the summoner

For every 1 point of life you have, the summoner increases 1 point of attack

New red clothes and artifacts drop sound effects