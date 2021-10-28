 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Never Return update for 28 October 2021

Update v7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7618710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds an account system. Players can choose whether to register an account or not. After accessing the account system, players can check the leaderboard and avoid the problems of unsynchronized archives caused by cloud archives, corrupted archives caused by power outages, and prepare for the online mode later.

Of course, players are free to choose whether to register an account or not. If you do not need to play online, you can choose to play offline.

This update carries out some refactoring of the underlying code, so if you encounter any bugs, please let us know.

  1. New resolution

    New 2K resolution 2560:1440 window/full screen option

    New 4K resolution 3840:2160 window/full screen option

  2. New server email account system

    Need to connect to steam to verify if you have purchase permission

    A steam account corresponds to a game account, please share carefully

3.New offline game function

Skip login after clicking offline game

Offline game can not use the leaderboard and other server functions

  1. New server ranking system

    Show the total list / soul tendency subdivision ranking of characters in normal / expert mode, displaying information such as floor and clearance time

    (The next update provides the learning function of observing the equipment, talents, gems and runes of the characters on the list)

  2. New ranking point system

    Asterisk：Like

    Skeletons：Against,

    Trash：doubt button

    Praise points recover 1 point per hour, the upper limit of 10 points, 10000 soul crystals returned after praise

    New leaderboard and praise system trigger guide

  3. Optimize archive data structure

    Modify the text of gems/runes to change in real time according to the effect of the word

    Reduce the size of archive data to improve the efficiency of cloud archive transmission

  4. Optimize game performance and frame rate

    Optimize resource reading method to improve scene loading and data reading speed

    Optimize the game resource performance consumption to reduce lag and improve frame rate

    Modify the abnormal effect of the combined display of damage figures to reduce performance consumption

    Modify the damage number unit display to improve the clarity of damage

    Modify the combined display of soul crystal drops and pickups to reduce performance consumption

    (Due to changes in the underlying code, if you find special effects / effects errors and other issues, please contact us to update the repair)

  5. New scenes

    New Purgatory scene 2 rooms

    New castle scene 4 rooms

    New wetland scene 3 rooms

    New kingdom scene 2 rooms

    Add 3 rooms of Ruins scene

    New camp scene 4 rooms

  6. New artifacts

    New summoning exclusive artifact demon skull

    Maximum 7 special words.

    Chance to increase the damage of the summoned object when it attacks

    Summoner level increase

    Summoner overall life and overall attack increase

    When the summoner kills the target, it gets attack and burst damage boost buff for 20 seconds

    Character attack and damage penetration percentage applied to the summon

    A percentage of character blast and blast damage is applied to the summoner

    For every 1 point of life you have, the summoner increases 1 point of attack

    New red clothes and artifacts drop sound effects

  7. Other modifications

    Modify the open attack speed cap to 300%

    Modify to reduce the range of some long-range monsters seeking enemies

    Modify the optimization of the camp channel blocking the camera

    Modify to remove the bullet knockback effect of the Kingdom Musketeer

    Modify Titanic Body dual-wielding weapons immune to knockdown to completely immune

    Modify the description text of the UI bar of the Black Shining Holy Armor BUFF to improve 100% resistance

    Modify the freezing effect of the refrigerator skill will no longer be immune to freezing immunity

    Modify the camp shaman berserk buff no longer stacked in effect

    Modify and optimize the camera blocking in some rooms of the camp

    Modify the number of tasks to be completed for the achievement "Helpfulness" to 10 times

    Repair the bug that monsters do not lose blood after being deformed

    Repair the bug that immunity deformation does not take effect correctly

    Repair the bug that the infinite stacking of anti-damage BUFF does not eliminate.

    Repair the bug that the character is stuck after canceling the lord portal.

    Adjust the deceleration effect of the elite word "ice ball".

    Adjust the English translation of "deceleration" of deceleration-penetration gem

Changed files in this update

地牢迷途 Content Depot 1612621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.